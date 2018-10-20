Diana West, the author of American Betryal, wrote this at the American Spectator on Nellie Ohr, who they call "the "dossier" spying scandal's woman in the middle." -
To one side of Ohr, there is the Fusion GPS team, including fellow contractor Christopher Steele. To the other, there is husband Bruce Ohr, who, until his "dossier"-related demotion, was No. 4 man at the Department of Justice, and a key contact there for Steele.What's more revealing about Nellie Ohr is what she did before the FBI and DOJ Russia scandal and the men in her life protecting her involvement in the Russia scandal -
As central as Nellie Ohr's placement is, her role in the creation of the "dossier" remains undefined. For example, the House Intelligence Committee memo on related matters vaguely tells us that Nellie Ohr was "employed by Fusion GPS to assist in the cultivation of opposition research on Trump"; the memo adds that Bruce Ohr "later provided the FBI with all of his wife's opposition research." Senator Lindsey Graham more sensationally told Fox News that Nellie Ohr "did the research for Mr. Steele," but details remain scarce.
Notably, the "dossier" men in her life have tried to shield Ohr from public scrutiny, even at professional risk. Her husband, as the Daily Caller News Foundation reports, failed to disclose his wife's employment with Fusion GPS and seek the appropriate conflict-of-interest waiver, which may have been an important factor in his demotion from associate deputy attorney general late last year.We know that Steele was a NeverTrumper but Nellie Ohr was an outright communist sympathizer. Ohr's PhD thesis provides the support -
Under Senate and House questioning, Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson consistently failed to disclose Nellie Ohr's existence as one of his firm's paid Russian experts, let alone that he hired her for the red-hot DNC/Clinton campaign Trump-Russia project.
Even Christopher Steele may have tried to keep Nellie Ohr "under cover." Steele, put forth as the "dossier" author ever since its January 2017 publication in BuzzFeed, does not appear to have let on to his many media and political contacts that he had "dossier"-assistance from at least two fellow Fusion GPS Russian experts, Nellie Ohr and Edward Baumgartner. Baumgartner, interestingly, was a Russian history major at Vassar in the 1990s when Nellie Ohr taught Russian history there.
Nellie Ohr's Ph.D. thesis is titled "Collective farms and Russian peasant society, 1933-1937: the stabilization of the kolkhoz order"?In later years, Ohr reviewed several books by "revisionists," and offered her sympathies for Stalin. Her beliefs are in deep contrast to President Trump, who the American Spectator says "whether he or anyone else realizes it, is the most instinctively anti-communist president elected in generations."
"Kolkhoz" order means "collective farm" order, so Ohr's subtitle refers to the "stabilization" of the collective farm order. The phrasing alone is suggestive of some silverish lining after the six million or more people were killed by Stalin's state-created famine, mass deportations, and general war of "de-kulakization."
In the introduction to her 418-page paper, Ohr sets forth her main arguments, citing many of "revisionism's" leading figures - J. Arch Getty, Roberta Manning, Gabor Rittersporn, Sheila Fitzpatrick.
Speaking "revisionist" lingo, Nellie Ohr turns the millions killed by Stalin into "excesses," which, in Ohr's words, "sometimes represented desperate measures taken by a government that had little real control over the country." (Poor Stalin.) She depicts purges as representing "to some degree a center-periphery conflict in which the 'state-building' central government tried to bring headstrong local satraps under control."
Here, in full context, are the "revisionist" trends she says her thesis will "corroborate":
Recently, Western historians [i.e., "revisionists"] have been using materials from the Smolensk archive to back up their arguments that power flowed not only from the top down but also from the bottom up to some degree; that excesses sometimes represented desperate measures taken by a government that had little real control over the country; that policies such as dekulakization and the purges of the later 1930s had some social constituency among aggrieved groups of poorer peasants; and that the purges represented to some degree a center-periphery conflict in which the 'state-building' central government tried to bring headstrong local satraps under control.
The American Spectator next presented not only Ohr's but Special Counsel Mueller's ties to Russia as well -
As FBI Director (2001-2013), Robert Mueller presided over the Bureau's decade-long counterintelligence operation known as "Ghost Stories," which targeted the deep-cover ring of Russian "illegals" mentioned above. In June 2010, the FBI netted this ring of covert Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) operatives, which was successfully boring into elite circles, including Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's - and then sent them packing ASAP to Mother Russia.Clearly this last paragraph is satire as the Russians wanted Hillary elected and were happy to do all they could to prevent a Trump Presidency. The links between Russia and Nellie Ohr are unknown. The dossier she helped create is a farce.
Why? All of the available evidence strongly suggests that this painstaking FBI work of a decade was thrown away to protect Hillary Clinton, the once and future presidential candidate, who was at risk of being compromised. As FBI counterintelligence chief Frank Figliuzzi put it: "We were becoming very concerned they were getting close enough to a sitting US cabinet member that we thought we could no longer allow this to continue."
Never one to save the republic instead of herself, Hillary Clinton "worked feverishly" to get these Russian agents deported before they could be adequately debriefed or otherwise exploited, as J. Michael Waller writes. Remember, June 2010 was a busy month for the Clintons: Rosatom was initiating its purchase of Uranium One; Bill Clinton was pocketing $500,000 from that KGB-linked Moscow bank, Renaissance Capital, which was "talking up" Uranium One shares (even as $145 million was sloshing into the Clinton Foundation); President Obama was pushing for Russian membership in the World Trade Organization, and all the "reset" rest. The exposure of a highly trained network of SVR operatives targeting Hillary Clinton among others could not have been more inconvenient. How do you say, "Get them out of here on the double" in Russian?
Looking back, I don't recall FBI Director Mueller in a lather over this Russian "meddling," or "influence" on the Obama administration. Last time I looked, he did not resign from his FBI directorship in protest of this crude administration cover-up, either. Maybe he was too busy hiding evidence from Congress of the so-called Mikerin probe, the investigation into a Russian bribery scheme to control an American uranium trucking firm, even as U.S. lawmakers were examining the proposed sale of Uranium One to the Russian government.
Thus, in FBI Director Mueller's treatment of the Russian espionage ring in we see a funhouse-mirror-image of Special Counsel Mueller's Russian social media indictments. In 2010, without a single indictment or anything comparable, Mueller's FBI did its part in deporting from American soil a network of high-value SVR operatives for political reasons; in 2018, without any expectation of prosecution, Mueller's Special Counsel office indicted a network of Russian Internet hooligans on Russian soil, also for political reasons.
In both cases, it is our national security that suffers while Mueller's political masters benefit. In 2010, they wanted Obama-Clinton protected from real Russian exposure; in 2018 they want Trump destroyed by concocted Russian exposure.
Enter the "dossier."
Earlier this month, the Hill reported that "an FBI informant connected to the Uranium One controversy told three congressional committees... that Moscow routed millions of dollars to America with the expectation it would be used to benefit Bill Clinton's charitable efforts while Secretary of State Hillary Clinton quarterbacked a 'reset' in U.S.-Russian relations."
Even if the information-warriors in the MSM won't call it "Russian influence," let's not kid ourselves: Putin's Russia got what it paid for, from those infamous U.S. uranium stocks, to Obama's "flexibility," to hypersonic missile engine technology, to WTO membership and more, all despite that latter-Obama-second-term chill - in itself a political zig-zag with historically suspicious resonance.
Then, improbably, along came Trump, and neither Republican nor Democrat could stop him. When Smash-Mouth Hillary tried to tag him Putin's "puppet" during the final presidential debate in October 2016, it was an act of desperation, and, perhaps, her own "insurance policy" for the unthinkable - defeat.
Even as Clinton spoke on the debate stage, Nellie "Terror and Excitement" Ohr was still laboring in the Fusion GPS Russia shop (working her ham radio?), which was still whipping up the final installments of DNC/Clinton "opposition research," including the "dossier," to back up Clinton's wild, Pravda-esque charge.
It didn't stick, of course, not in time to vault Clinton over the Election Day finish line first.
What a sigh of relief Putin must have drawn inside his palace on November 8, 2016 now that he finally had a "puppet" to call his own inside the White House; someone who, in addition to his counter-revolutionary "America First" agenda to restore U.S. manufacturing, prosperity and sovereignty (joy of Kremlin joys,) strongly believed the U.S. military was "depleted" and dangerously behind Russia's... someone who, after so many years of neglect, wanted to modernize and expand, not shrink and mothball, America's nuclear arsenal... Phew! What a relief! Putin almost had to face a "real" neo-Cold Warrior who wanted to follow and accelerate Obama's military decline, someone who said on the campaign trail that "the last thing we need" are next-generation nuclear-armed cruise missiles....
What we do know is that mean spirited communist sympathizer Nellie Ohr, whose husband helped run the corrupt DOJ, was involved in slandering candidate Donald Trump and did all she could to stop him from being President.
Comment: See also: