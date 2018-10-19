Afghan security forces.
Two US citizens were wounded and a local police chief killed when Afghan guards opened fire at Austin S. Miller, the NATO and US forces commander in Afghanistan, after his meeting with Kandahar officials in the city.

The attack took place on Thursday afternoon after Miller's meeting with Kandahar's governor and the provincial police chief, General Abdul Raziq.

Raziq was killed in the attack at the governor's office, while two US citizens and several top Afghan officials, including the governor, were wounded, Pajhwok Afghan News reported. General Miller was safely evacuated from the area after the incident, NATO said.

At least one Afghan civilian was also killed in the attack, according to reports.


Sources told TOLOnews that the bodyguards of Kandahar Governor Zalmay Wesa were involved in the shooting.

The officials were fired upon when they were heading towards the helipad after the talks, local media reported, adding that the shots came from one of the nearby buildings.

"There was a situation at the Kandahar Palace today. Initial reports indicate this was an Afghan-on-Afghan incident. Two Americans were wounded in the cross-fire and they have been medically evacuated," NATO's Resolute Support mission said in a statement.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack at the governor's compound.