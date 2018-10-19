© REUTERS / Luke MacGregor



Convicted hate-preacher Anjem Choudary has been released from prison, two years into his five-and-a-half-year sentence. The preacher had been convicted of inviting support for the so-called Islamic State.The 51-year-old was driven away from London's high-security Belmarsh prison. Choudary has reportedly been taken to a secure bail hostel in an undisclosed location.He will now be subject to a large number of requirements as well as monitoring from MI5 and police at a reported cost of £2m a year.Prison Minister, Rory Stewart, said ahead of his release that Choudary remains "genuinely dangerous," adding that the preacher would be watched "very,very carefully."Before his arrest Choudary had a constant presence in the British press. Lowles called on the media to "act responsibly" to avoid providing said extremists with an opportunity to "exploit tensions and sow further communal hatred."