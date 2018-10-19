© Reuters / Carlos Barria



CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta has been outed for an abusive outburst following some mild trolling by a former White House official on Twitter.Justin Caporale, a former official for First Lady Melania Trump, replied with a teasing tweet that simply read "Dear Diary..." This rather tame Twitter barb seemingly outraged Acosta and the CNN journalist wasn't afraid to give Caporale a piece of his mind.The correspondent sent Caporale a scathing "Fu*k you" via direct message - which didn't stay private for very long. Caporale revealed the extreme response, and his subsequent block by Acosta, to ask CNN if they "support" the overreaction.The insult unleashed a swirl of responses as news workers weighed in to cast judgement on the appropriateness of Acosta's behavior, while others cracked jokes at his expense.Some backed Acosta, saying that sometimes a strong response is needed, however they were in the minority.