Puppet Masters
Ukraine's allies exposed as event hosts neo-Nazi's, deviants and Gladio groups
Fort Russ
Wed, 17 Oct 2018 12:00 UTC
Joining them were their Western European counterparts of JN (Germany) and CasaPound (Italy) who supported the U.S/NATO policy in Ukraine, where these neo-nazi/neo-fascist/third position type front organizations were used historically as part of a strategy of tension. In Ukraine, this strategy of tension ultimately aided the Neocon hawk strategy enforced by Victoria Nuland, where over $5 billion USD was spent on this project to bring down the former Ukrainian government.
While the event was small, and will have minimal impact on any outcome in Ukrainian history, it showed the ties between the U.S' FBI protected networks like Counter-Currents and Greg Johnson inside the U.S, and the U.S foreign project in Europe, Gladio, and how these two related vectors conjoin to work on parallel information war projects.
The NATO endorsed Nazi congress in Ukraine took place in Kiev, the so-called Pan-European Neo-Nazi Conference, chaired by the coordinator of the Reconquista movement, coordinator of the international department of the National Corps Party, Elena Semenyaka. Semenyaka was previously associated broadly with the Pravy Sektor, and later Azov. The National Corps Party seems to be yet another offshoot for her and her compatriots formerly of the Ukrainian Society for Culture and Tradition.
While this was reported on the official event page in Facebook on October 15th, bear in mind that Facebook - also as a tool of U.S/NATO intelligence, has ignored numerous complaints and take-down requests from concerned citizens. Neo-Nazism, Banderism, terrorism, and ethnic cleansing - the groups that exist on Facebook and the public announcements which help organize their events - are not deemed to be 'violations of community guidelines or terms of service' by the Zionist controlled Facebook outlet.The conference was attended by representatives from U.S backed extreme nationalist parties and organizations of Ukraine, Norway, Italy, Germany, USA and Sweden. For youth drawn to the initial message of these groups, which at first may seem appealing for those looking for answers in these perilous times where liberal democracy and capitalism have failed to meet the needs or create a meaningful society, it should be known that these are 'controlled opposition' groups which ultimately work in the interests of NATO and the US.
This means that by joining and support them, one is supporting globalization, imperialism, finance and predatory capitalism, GMO food, the IMF and WB, pedophilia movements, homosexual supremacism, consumerism, and forced mass-migration from all the world into Europe - for the expressed purpose of destabilization. In other words, would-be youth activists, by joining such organizations, would in fact be working in favor of the most of the things which they in their hearts and minds really oppose. The specter of 'communism' is pathologically seen by such organizations as an existential threat - deeming capitalism, banking, usury, forced migration, globalization, corruption (all features of capitalist imperialism) as examples of 'communism'. Communism is then, conceptually, also substituted for 'Russia' - even modern, capitalist Russia - giving gas to this otherwise moribund cold war strategy of tension and the Gladio project, backed by the CIA, NSA, and NATO intelligence in cooperation with the U.S infiltrated sectors of, for example, French, German, Italian, and Spanish intelligence services.
So, the Norwegian nationalist party 'Alliance', the Italian neo-fascist community center 'CasaPound Italia', the German neo-Nazi party 'Der III.Weg', the German ultra-right youth organization 'JN-NPD', the radical nationalist party 'Svoboda' and the militarized organization 'Carpathian Sich' sent their participants. Svoboda takes its name from the same name 'Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty' that founded it - the NATO intelligence media project
In addition, American white nationalist Greg Johnson, who became famous for his advocacy of pederasty and radical organization homosexual supremacism, and his 'work' as editor-in-chief for the FBI supported 'Counter-Currents' online publication, as well as Swedish Pan-European nationalist and pathological narcissist mirror-gazer, Markus Follin, a 'Gay Pride parade dancer for pay' known as the Golden One, were invited as special guests.
Earlier, on October 14th, Ukrainian neo-Nazis celebrated the anniversary of the creation of the UPA*. In honor of this event during a march in the center of the Ukrainian capital, accompanied by the honorary commander of the regiment "Azov" and the leader of the party "National Corpus" Andrew Biletskiy was a special guest - a veteran of the Balkan wars of the 90's Bruno Zorica , who taught Croatian neo-Nazis to kill Serbs and was convicted of smuggling weapons and drugs.
