USAF F-15 fighter jets
© REUTERS / Gleb Garanich
US Air Force F-15 fighter jets fly in formation.
Two US-led coalition aircraft have bombed Syrian Kurdish forces, disrupting their offensive on Islamic State terrorists, RIA news agency reports. The diplomatic source has called out US' "lack of coordination and professionalism."

Two US-led coalition's F-15 fighter jets have mistakenly targeted Kurdish units amid their offensive on the remaining forces of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists in Syria, RIA reported, citing a "military and diplomatic source." It said six people were killed and 15 injured on the Kurdish side.


The incident, which took place near the town of Hajin in the Syrian eastern Deir ez-Zor province, did not just disrupt the operation but also reportedly led to numerous defections in the ranks of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Even worse, the terrorists managed to seize some territories in the area, the source added.

"These facts demonstrate that the US policy in Syria has failed just as in the neighboring Iraq, as it does not solve any problems but only creates the new one for the whole region," the source said, accusing Washington of only "imitating" its fight against the terrorists in Syria to justify its continued presence in the war-torn country.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Islamic State militants had attacked a refugee camp in Deir ez-Zor province and had taken hundreds of people hostage. Some 700 people were abducted and taken to Hajin, located in a 20-kilometer area along the eastern bank of the Euphrates River. Now, the military source has told RIA that some citizens of western countries are among the people taken hostage by the extremists.