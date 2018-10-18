© REUTERS / Gleb Garanich



RIA news agency reports. The diplomatic source has called out US' "lack of coordination and professionalism."Two US-led coalition's F-15 fighter jets haveamid their offensive on the remaining forces of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists in Syria, RIA reported, citing a "military and diplomatic source." It said six people were killed and 15 injured on the Kurdish side.The incident, which took place near the town of Hajin in the Syrian eastern Deir ez-Zor province,Even worse, thein the area, the source added.the source said, accusing Washington of only "imitating" its fight against the terrorists in Syria to justify its continued presence in the war-torn country.On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Islamic State militants had attacked a refugee camp in Deir ez-Zor province and had taken hundreds of people hostage. Some 700 people were abducted and taken to Hajin, located in a 20-kilometer area along the eastern bank of the Euphrates River. Now, the military source has told RIA that some citizens of western countries are among the people taken hostage by the extremists.