At least six school children were killed and 25 others injured on Wednesday after lightning hit a primary school in Tanzania's northwest region of Geita.Yese Kanyuma, Geita regional education coordinator, said the lightning struck Emaco Vision Primary School in the hilly region in the morning, killing the six children on the spot.Shortly after the grisly incident, shocked parents flocked the school to identify their killed children, said Kanyuma.Josephat Maganga, acting Geita Regional Commissioner said the school is located about four kilometers from Geita town and has 589 pupils including those in pre-school classes."It was raining and there was thunderstorm when the lightning struck the school," he said.The lightning tore through the roof of two classrooms used by standard two and three students, leaving the six pupils dead, said the official.In April 2015, six school children and their teacher were killed by lightning that struck Kibirizi Primary School in the Lake Tanganyika shore region of Kigoma.