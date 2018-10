© Policía Nacional

The suspected leader of one of Spain's largest drug cartels has been arrested after turning himself in just weeks after he appeared to taunt police by appearing in a music video.Tejón, aka "Isco," 39, turned himself in to authorities Wednesday shortly after appearing in a video for the song ' Candela ' by Cuban reggaeton artist Clase A at the beginning of October.The video was uploaded at the beginning of October but has since been taken down.Some 30 Castañas gang members were arrested in April 2017 as part of Operation Ronal, after which the Tejón brothers went underground. Isco's younger brother Antonio was arrested on June 7 in a major police operation involving some 100 officers in the southern town of La Línea de la Concepción.An estimated 3,000 of approximately 64,000 inhabitants are suspected of involvement in the drug-trafficking trade,while attacks on police officers have become commonplace, El País reports La Linea is believed to be the entry point for roughly 40 percent of the drugs smuggled into Spain from Morocco's northern coast, just 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) away. In 2017, police seized 145,372kg (320,500lb) of hashish in the region and 11,785kg (25,981lb) of cocaine.