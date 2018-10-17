© Policía Municipal de Madrid

Police in Spain are hunting a dangerous driver after shocking footage captured by a passerby showed how a speeding vehicle was used as a weapon in an attempt to knock down a pedestrian.The driver of the car eventually gives up on the attack when his target manages to jump over a protective metal barrier. According to local police, the incident unfolded near the Arguelles metro station in the district of Moncloa-Aravaca. The area is known for its outdoor cafe terraces and Madrid Zoo.Footage of the incident has been shared by the police in an attempt to track down those involved. "We are trying to locate the driver of the vehicle that appears in the images," Madrid police said in a statement.