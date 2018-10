© Yasushi Aoshima



Astronomers are calling Comet 46P/Wirtanen the "comet of the year." Two months from now, on Dec. 16th, the kilometer-wide ball of dirty ice will come within 11.5 million km of Earth--making it. Comet 46P/Wirtanen will probably become a naked eye object for several weeks during the holidays. Here's what it looks like now:Yasushi Aoshima of Ishikawa, Japan, took the picture using a 12-inch telescope. It showsThe green color comes from diatomic carbon (C2)--a gaseous substance common in comet atmospheres that glows green in the near-vacuum of space.At the moment, the integrated brightness of the comet is similar to a 10th magnitude star--that is, dim. However,If current trends hold, 46P could ultimately reach magnitude +3, making it not a Great Comet but a very good one , visible to the unaided eye and an easy target for binoculars or small telescopes.Comet WirtanenRight now it is near the orbit of Mars, and it is heading in our direction.Click on the image above to explore the comet's approach, courtesy of NASA/JPL.