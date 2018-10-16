© Global Look Press/ imago stock&people

American restrictions were "illegal and against international law."

Venezuela is abandoning the US dollar, with all future transactions on the Venezuelan exchange market to be made in euro, Tareck El Aissami, the country's Vice President for Economy, announced.Washington isn't hiding its desire to see Venezuela's socialist President, Nicolas Maduro, whom it's accusing of a crackdown on the country's opposition, removed from power.into the country.Last year, the US imposed sanctions prohibiting trading new debt and equity issued by the Venezuelan government and state oil company, PDVSA. The Department of Treasury also introduced several rounds of restrictions againt Venezuelan top government officials. Maduro was among those blacklisted and called it "an honor."The US pressure has contributed to the severe social and economic crisis in Venezuela in recent years as it was hit by hyperinflation, the devaluation of the national currency and a shortage of basic necessities.