Posted to Facebook late Sunday afternoon, Mekeland claimed On Friday evening that he was assaulted in Benton County and suffered a concussion. The incident is now in the hands of law enforcement and is being investigated.
While I had never met my assailant, the words he yelled at me before he attacked lead me to believe his actions were politically motivated. When I chose to run for office, I expected to be politically attacked, but never physically. I weighed whether or not to share this today, but ultimately I think we all need a reminder to be civil to each other regardless of our perspectives.Mekelan thanked those who have reached out to him, saying, "my family and I are so grateful for your prayers and words of support."
The Sheriffs office has confirmed they are interviewing the victim and possible assailant.
The sheriff's office says Shane Mekeland, running for District 15B, called to report he was at a bar and restaurant in St. George Township Friday night around 9 p.m.This attack comes a week after the notorious words uttered from former Attorney General Eric Holder - likely eyeing a 2020 presidential run - during an event for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in Stockbridge, Georgia on Oct. 7, 2018.
Mekeland says he was talking politics with another man when the man apparently took offense to his statements about the "middle class.
"The candidate for state representative says the unknown man punched him in the face without warning and according to Mekeland, he received injuries because of the alleged assault.
The sheriff's office says the suspect has been interviewed by investigators, but his identity is being withheld since he hasn't been arrested or charged.The investigation is ongoing.
"Michelle [Obama] always says 'When they go low, we go high,'" Holder told the crowd. "No. No. When they go low, we kick them..."
