A man, who was allegedly driving his tractor to a protest at the Israeli Embassy in Ankara, was shot in the leg by police. Before he was apprehended, his rampage destroyed several nearby vehicles.The 45-year old driver, identified as Aydın Sakarya, was apprehended by Turkish police while driving a tractor through central Ankara. Police shot him in the leg after he reportedly refused several commands to stop."To the best of our knowledge this has nothing to do with the embassy. He was on his way to demonstrate outside a (Turkish) government ministry. The incident happened near the ambassador's residence, and not the embassy," the official said.Photos of the incident published to social media show how the tractor left a trail of destruction as the driver crashed into and rolled over parked cars in a bid to outmaneuver police.On Monday, the road around the Iranian embassy was temporarily closed to traffic and vehicles searched after reports of an alleged bomb threat.