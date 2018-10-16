"using fake accounts or multiple accounts with the same names and posted massive amounts of content across a network of Groups and Pages to drive traffic to their websites. Many used the same techniques to make their content appear more popular on Facebook than it really was. Others were ad farms using Facebook to mislead people into thinking that they were forums for legitimate political debate."

it cannot go unnoticed that very slowly but surely, every

effective anti-imperialist voice

is being de-platformed on Youtube, Facebook, Twitter over the last few years.

"The smart way to keep people passive and obedient is to strictly limit the spectrum of acceptable opinion, but allow very lively debate within that spectrum."