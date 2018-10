"S-300 is powerless on F35": "Ukraine is spreading secrets" Ivan Zhukovsky wrote in ' Gazeta Ru ' about Ukraine providing the Israeli and US air force with the secrets of the Russian missile system.In details:"The tests were conducted with the participation of 18 US-made F-15C Eagle aircraft led by Israeli pilots. With these fourth-generation fighters, S-300 capabilities were identified."In addition, "the Ukrainian military convinced US and Israeli experts that the characteristics of the domestic S-300 are not fundamentally different from the air defense system sent to Syria" according to the National News Agency. As a result,Zhukovsky continues, "But,. Colonel Nicolai Tolcachev, of the Marshal Zhukov Military Academy, said in an interview with Gazeta Ru that the S300 and S-400 systems operate with confidence on targets with an effective reflective surface similar to the F-35.""The S-300 and F-35 capabilities should not be evaluated as if they were in a duel. In a very rare battle, "success in air combat and battle depends mainly on the high professional skills of combat crews." Colonel Tolkachev added.