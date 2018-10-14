In July, Interior Minister Salvini announced on Twitter that he would be looking at reforming the self-defence laws to allow homeowners to confront intruders and defend themselves with firearms if need be. "A new law that allows the legitimate defence of decent people in their homes is our priority," Salvini said.In polls over the summer 39 per cent of the Italian people said they would like to see less stringent criteria for the possession of firearms for the purposes of self-defence.The trend of increased weapons licences is not limited to Italy. Several other European countries have seen a surge in licence requests and firearms sales since the height of the migrant crisis in 2015 including Germany, Belgium and Austria.Matteo said:These are some of the points of law about self-defence that we will bring to the senate on 23 October"