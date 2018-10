© LEYUN WANG/CHINESE ACADEMY OF SCIENCES



For the first time, scientists said Thursday that they had bred mice with two genetic fathers, steering around biological hurdles that would otherwise prevent same-sex parents from having offspring.The researchers also bred mouse pups with two genetic mothers. Those pups matured into adults and had pups of their own, outpacing previous efforts to create so-called bimaternal mice."This research shows us what's possible," Wei Li, a senior author of the study , said in a statement. Li conducted the work with colleagues at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.The cells used to make the mouse embryos were profoundly manipulated. The vast majority of the embryos made did not result in births. And none of the bipaternal mouse pups - those with two genetic fathers - survived to adulthood."It really opens your imagination for what you can do in mammals," said Dr. Nissim Benvenisty, the director of the Azrieli Center for Stem Cells and Genetic Research at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, who was not involved in the study.In our genomes, there are two copies of each gene - one from mom, one from dad - and both get expressed to make us us. But there are some 100 genes where "imprints" stationed along the genome signal one copy to be active and one to be silent."The other copy is there and it's presented and there's nothing wrong with the DNA sequence," said Manus Patten, an evolutionary biologist at Georgetown University, who was not part of the new research. "It's just turned off."Mammals still need both sets, though, to have their full suite of genetic instructions. IGF2 , for example, is a gene crucial for growth and development, but only the paternal copy is normally active. If we just inherited DNA maternally then, we wouldn't grow or develop properly; that gene would simply remain off. On the flip side, there are a number of these genes for which we rely on our mothers.But scientists started challenging nature's way a decade and a half ago. The trick was to cajole certain maternal genes to act like paternal genes in terms of their activity, or vice versa.In 2004, a team of Japanese researchers for the first time created mice with two mothers by toying with imprint signals, though only one of the 10 mice born in that study - out of more than 400 embryos - grew to adulthood.Of the 210 embryos created this way, 29 mice were born - just 14 percent. The mice appeared to be normal and even had regular gene expression patterns. By deleting those imprinted regions, the study indicated, the researchers effectively coaxed certain genes from one of the mothers to act as if they had come from a father in terms of their activity."That was really sophisticated methodology," Benvenisty said.The results were instructive in their own way, outside experts said. The study offered additional evidence that imprinting is what prevents mammals from producing offspring without sexual reproduction. And it showed that even with the intensive cellular changes and genome editing, the research team still could not overcome imprinting and reach regular levels of gene expression."We can't yet make bipaternal mice that are viable," said Marisa Bartolomei, a professor of cell and developmental biology at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, who did not work on the new study. "It's because the imprinting is still messed up in these mice."In this study, for example, the female mice born with two genetic mothers were later mated with regular males. They produced 22 pups from six litters. Thirteen grew into adults themselves, but nine died soon after birth.