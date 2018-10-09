die someday
The IPCC's new rhetoric ("report") is being reported heavily (and emotionally) by the media. Safe spaces and meetings NOW are being held at universities and organizations to "discuss"--and cry about--the IPCC's new report.

Trump is the target of their hatred.

Christian explores this emotionally-laden, trauma-based mind control, drops some climate red pills, and breaks it all down today on the Ice Age Farmer.


Sources