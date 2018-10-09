Puppet Masters
American democracy: Sen. Collins describes illegal bribes and threats from liberals
BPR Politics and Business
Mon, 08 Oct 2018 00:00 UTC
The Maine Republican has been feeling the aftermath of her affirmative vote for the Supreme Court nominee which secured his confirmation, which she discussed with Scott Pelley on "60 Minutes" Sunday.
The anti-Kavanaugh groups targeted the senator ahead of the vote and continued the attacks after she voted 'yes,' taking up the offensive as well in her home state.
"A website went up over these last couple of weeks collecting funds for whoever your opponent may be in 2020," Pelley said.
"And the deal was that if you voted for Kavanaugh, then the credit card pledges would be processed. If you voted against Kavanaugh they wouldn't process the credit card numbers," he continued. "And something over $2 million was raised."
Collins denounced the fundraising tactic as a blatant and illegal attempt at bribery.
"This is a classic quid pro quo as defined in our bribery laws," she said.
"They are asking me to perform an official act and if I do not do what they want, $2 million plus is going to go to my opponent," she added. "I think that if our politics has come to the point where people are trying to buy votes and buy positions, then we are in a very sad place."
Collins will not be up for re-election until 2020.
"Maine People's Alliance and Mainers for Accountable Leadership are joining dying father, Ady Barkan, to beg Senator Collins to vote 'no' on Trump's Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh," the Crowdpac fundraiser page reads.
The campaign has raised over $3.5 million so far, nearing its $4 million goal which, in the case of Collins voted to confirm Kavanaugh - as she did - donations "will go to her opponent's campaign, once that opponent has been identified."
"Your card will only be charged if Collins votes for Kavanaugh's confirmation," donors are told.
"If you fail to stand up for the people of Maine and for Americans across the country, every dollar donated to this campaign will go to your eventual Democratic opponent in 2020. We will get you out of office," the page addressed Collins.
Comments left by donors on the campaign page were filled with personal attacks on the lawmaker.
"You are a disgrace to all women!" wrote one donor.
"You're done, Collins. #makethempay," added another.
"Because it's a middle finger to an utterly corrupt, self-hating Republican who has sold herself a hundred times over to Trump," one person who endorsed the campaign wrote.
"Karma is a b*tch, and so is Susan Collins," another wrote.
Before her final vote was even cast on Saturday afternoon, Collins had already ignited the haters.
Not only did Hollywood have a meltdown over the Collins' speech declaring her intention to support the Supreme Court nominee, abortion industry giants slammed the Senate Judiciary Committee member as did "General Hospital" actress Nancy Lee Grahn who was triggered into revoking Collins' "female parts" in response.
