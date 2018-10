© Phil Noble/Reuters



Labour's deputy leader, Tom Watson has called on the UK government to conduct a 'Mueller-style' inquiry into allegations Russia interfered in the 2016 EU referendum, despite an Oxford study failing to backup such accusations.and called for a 'Mueller-style' investigation into alleged Russian interference.There have been countless claims since the Brexit referendum of 2016, but very little concrete evidence that Russia interfered in the vote. What's slightly bizarre about Watson's demands is that he calls for a 'Mueller-style' investigation, which has so far produced no clear evidence of Russian involvement in US elections, despite all the hype.Corbyn's number two points to a November 2017 research paper conducted by scientists at Swansea University and the University of California, Berkeley.Is this really proof of Russian meddling when the same piece of research saysIn December 2017, the Financial Times reported research conducted by The Oxford Internet Institute, which found there had beenThey discovered a total of 105 accounts had tweeted around 16,000 times in two separate weeks ahead of the referendum.- were to known Russian sources such as Russia Today or Sputnik.In February this year, Youtube's head of policy, Juniper Downs, told the UK's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee that they had conducted a thorough investigation and foundby Russia into the 2016 Brexit referendum.Watson has been both supported and ridiculed in equal measure on social media for his call for an inquiry into Russian meddling in the Brexit vote. Some are calling his actions "long overdue," while others accuse him of "clutching at straws," and