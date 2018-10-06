is live in:
US professor who wished 'death & castration' to Kavanaugh defenders is sent on paid working trip
RT
Sat, 06 Oct 2018 13:35 UTC
Dr. Carol Christine Fair made headlines this week when she tweeted that "entitled white men justifying a serial rapist's arrogated entitlement" deserve "miserable deaths" and that, as a bonus, their corpses should be castrated and fed to pigs.
Twitter suspended her account over that post on Tuesday, temporarily, as it turns out, because Fair was back on the social network within a day. Meanwhile, Georgetown's School of Foreign Service, where she teaches, has decided to "punish" her by sending her on a trip abroad.
"We can and do strongly condemn the use of violent imagery, profanity, and insensitive labeling of individuals based on gender, ethnicity or political affiliation in any form of discourse," SFS dean Joel Hellman said on Friday.
"To prevent further disruption to her students and out of an abundance of caution for the security of our community, we have mutually agreed for Professor Fair to go on research leave, effective immediately," Hellman wrote in a statement, explaining that she will "accelerate previously scheduled international research travel."
Fair, who describes herself on Twitter as an "inter-sectional feminist, pitbull apostle, scotch devotee, nontheist, resister," was unrepentant. Taking a page from New York Times' editor Sarah Jeong's playbook, she argued that the tweet was "using the language of the abuse I receive by the hundreds."
On Thursday, the National Coalition for Men (NCFM) filed a Title IX complaint against Fair with the Department of Education, arguing she is "an active and ongoing security threat to her male students, she cannot be expected to teach her male students in a fair manner, and her presence creates a hostile environment against young male students on campus."
NCFM lawyer Marc Angelucci expressed surprise that Fair was not fired by Georgetown, saying that "if a male professor said those horrific things about female senators, he'd be fired immediately, not to mention mobbed and vilified in the media."
Fair called the complaint "absurd" and "basically weapons-grade misogyny."
"Anyone who confuses a critique of male privilege with animus towards men is being daft or willfully mendacious," the professor told PJ Media.
- Have 80,000 Americans really died from the flu - Or is this a Big Pharma con to push the 'flu vaccine'?
- 28 medical studies come to the same shocking conclusion: Fluoride is linked to lower intelligence in children
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Miraculous Carnivore Diet: Interview with Phil Escott
- Some watchdog: Six toxic artificial sweeteners approved by the FDA
- Soy actually accelerates breast cancer, rather than preventing it
- Vaccine-sensible Japan has world's lowest child death rate and highest life expectancy
- Berlin sex club's deadly bacteria outbreak, attendees urged to see immediate medical attention
- 23yo man youngest in UK to be diagnosed with dementia - after watching it destroy his mother
- Diabetes is fueling a surge in hospitalizations due to sepsis, UTIs and skin infections
- Brain-eating amoeba found in Louisiana water system - Again
- Understanding obesity: Replacing bias with curiosity
- Calcifying the brain: Taking calcium supplements - even at low doses linked to brain lesions
- Research suggests modified bacteria related to lethal hospital superbug could treat late-stage tumours
- Hotter bodies better at fighting disease
- Fruit is now so full of sugar it's damaging the health of Zoo animals
- The perfect pooping position
- Nina Teicholz: The limits of sugar guidelines
- Antidepressants: Depressingly ineffective?
- Drug companies pay FDA and NIH to fast track and market vaccines
- Study: Many consumers say they are 'grossed out' by genetically modified food
- Brain-to-brain communication is possible according to new study
- Study finds abused children carry the trauma in their cells
- Another study links physical aggression to violent video games
- When we invoke appeals to identity, we undermine the intention of truth-seeking conversation with others
- Raising independent, capable and happier kids: How the Let Grow Project is changing communities
- Why we don't have to get emotionally embroiled in every drama that comes our way
- Scientists discover evil people share a 'dark triad' of traits
- Can people tell the difference between strategic kindness and real kindness?
- One is the loneliest number: History of a Western problem
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Strange Contagion: How Viral Thoughts and Emotions Secretly Control Us
- Chess grandmasters enjoy same longevity advantage as elite athletes
- The Child is the Father to the Man: 9 Foundational habits young men should start now to raise themselves right
- Expectations: Exploring the invisible forces that shape human behavior
- Getting to know how others see you can help you see yourself
- The liking gap: Do people enjoy your company more than you think?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Where is Your Awareness?
- The new science of inner speech
- Stick Figures: Drawing is a good way to learn
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: From Sinners to Saints: Exploring the Psychology of Good and Evil
- Taking time to pause
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From a Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Plymouth, UK paranormal investigators receive major spike in calls over June, July
- Reflection in the window or 'Gollum' in Canadian woods?
- 'Gargoyle' seen in eastern Massachusetts
- Strange, smelly foam bubbles up from ground in Detroit
- Freedom of speech doesn't apply to avocados: Costa Coffee radio advert banned for criticizing avocado breakfasts
- 'Take a pill!' Ukrainian panic over nukes in Crimea is groundless, says Russian MP
- US Senate to be replaced with room full of monkeys
- Swans now demanding gluten-free bread
- Rescue operations called off for Beluga whale spotted in the river Thames was confirmed to be skinny-dipping Boris Johnson
- Trump brags that he got much bigger laughs at U.N. than Obama
- Daredevil raccoon climbs high-rise in Ocean City, NJ, drops from about 8 stories
- 'Sesame Street' producers deny accusations that Bert and Ernie are in fact Russian spies
- Theresa May admits she gets 'irritated' by human beings and their irrational impulses
- Mayor Goodboy: Meet the golden retriever serving as California town's mayor
- Still thinking about moving to Canada? Justin Trudeau's top 5 cringe-worthy moments
- NRATV 'rails' against changes to Thomas the Tank Engine to increase diversity
- OPINION: I am part of the Resistance inside the Galactic Empire
- 'Vegetarian' dog embarrasses owner after it picks meat on live TV
- Saudi Arabian government are 'totally awesome, lovely people'
- 'Dancing diplomacy': Politicians cut loose and (tried to) sway to the rhythm
- Study finds happiest couples are ones who occasionally glance up from electronic devices to acknowledge each other's presence
- The 'Bad Lip Reading' video of Sarah Sanders' press briefing is absolutely hilarious
- Mark Steel: Radical Pope is practically the same as Che Guevara
- Scarlett Johansson has been cast as first black James Bond
Sentencing guidelines may not allow anything but substantial jail time. I don't know about Illinois, but in Louisiana second degree murder is...
LOL...*return address*...
It seems that every time an "underdeveloped" or "poor" country finally gets a leader who gets the ball rolling in a direction that helps its...
we are all getting bombarded with microwave EMF right now. Wifi, cell phones, smart meters, can't wait for 5G, Hello, its the new kill system by...
Sad how easily people can be manipulated to think all protesters are Soros funded by throwing this old line out there.