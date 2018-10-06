© Pawel Kopczinsky / Reuters

Five people have been injured after a car dove into a café in Charlottenburg in western Berlin, local media reported. The police said the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle due to health problems.It happened shortly after midday local time. Rescuers say the impact of the vehicle may have compromised the structural integrity of the building, which will have to be checked for safety.Two of the people hurt were taken to hospital.