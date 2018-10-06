berlin car crash
© Pawel Kopczinsky / Reuters
Five people have been injured after a car dove into a café in Charlottenburg in western Berlin, local media reported. The police said the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle due to health problems.

The car, an Audi, skidded off the road and ran into the café wall at high speed, according to eyewitnesses. Four pedestrians and the driver, who was trapped inside the vehicle, were injured in the incident.

It happened shortly after midday local time. Rescuers say the impact of the vehicle may have compromised the structural integrity of the building, which will have to be checked for safety.

Two of the people hurt were taken to hospital.