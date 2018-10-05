Trump Kavanaugh
© Jim Bourg/Reuters
President Donald Trump and US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh
The White House has concluded that an FBI probe has found no evidence of sexual misconduct on the part of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the Wall Street Journal reported.

It's not clear whether the Senate will come to the same conclusion as the White House. The investigation, which was completed two days ahead of its Friday deadline, has been widely criticized by Democrats as incomplete.

The investigation was launched in the wake of a string of allegations leveled against Kavanaugh as the Senate Judiciary Committee deliberated on his confirmation.

FBI agents interviewed three people in connection with the allegations made by Christine Blasey Ford, who says that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school. However, investigators did not speak with Kavanaugh or Ford.

The Senate is set to review the findings on Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced on Wednesday that he would call for a vote on Kavanaugh's nomination on Friday, giving senators "plenty of time" to review the FBI report.

Republicans framed the FBI probe as a concession to Democrats, whom they have accused of trying to stonewall Kavanaugh's nomination. But the Democrats have sharply criticized the report's lack of thoroughness. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California said that the FBI's failure to interview Ford, among others, "raises serious concerns that this is not a credible investigation."

Ford's attorney also slammed the probe, claiming that "those directing the FBI investigation were not interested in seeking the truth."

However, Kavanaugh's supporters have pointed out that the judge has already undergone a number of FBI background checks.

Kavanaugh's contentious and somewhat theatrical nomination process has become a highly polarizing issue in the United States, galvanizing the #MeToo movement while also provoking deep suspicion among conservatives that Kavanaugh has been the victim of a liberal witch hunt.

While the Democratic establishment has rallied around Ford, her testimony before the Senate last week revealed that the facts surrounding her alleged attack are far from clear. She was unable to provide a precise date or even location of the attack. A written statement from her former boyfriend also raised questions about the truthfulness of her sworn testimony.