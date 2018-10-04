radio wave tower
In 1978, dozens of inhabitants in the sleepy town of Eugene experienced disorientation, a variety of negative physical symptoms, strange vibrations and the hearing of voices. The official government line is that EMF waves are harmless and could not produce such effects on human beings. But is that really true - and if not - could the effects that were felt by the people affected be anything less than a deliberate attempt to test a weoponized form of electromagnetic wave on an unsuspecting population?