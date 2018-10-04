© Ganzi Firefighting



at Zheduo Mountain in Kangding City of southwest China's Sichuan Province, a scenic spot attracting many to visit during the National Day holiday.The heavy snow started from September 30, and as it continued, the local weather department issued a warning against blizzards around 9:00 PM on October 2.The snow storm has also caused rocks to collapse alongside the road, disrupting local traffic.More than 400 local firefighters of Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture have participated in the rescue work and helped clean up snow on mountain roads. After working overnight, most of the stranded vehicles were able to run down the slippery mountain roads to safer areas.Relevant local departments have sent clean water, food, clothes, medicine, and other rescue materials to reach those still trapped on Zheduo Mountain.To ensure safety, the local police have cut off major roads leading up to the mountain and prevented any tourists from entering into the area.The incident came amid China's weeklong National Day holiday, which runs from October 1 to October 7. Many people chose to visit scenic spots across the country during this time.