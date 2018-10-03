Psychological Terrorism Enables Actual Terrorism

What they should be doing instead is taking every opportunity to highlight this unethical behavior.

Defamation Attacks Follow a Definite Pattern

In ritual defamation the victim must have violated a particular taboo in some way, usually by expressing or identifying with a forbidden attitude, opinion or belief... The method of attack... is to assail the character of the victim... Character assassination is its primary tool... An important rule in ritual defamation is to avoid engaging in any kind of debate over the truthfulness or reasonableness of what has been expressed, only condemn it... The victim is often somebody in the public eye - someone who is vulnerable to public opinion... An attempt, often successful, is made to involve others in the defamation... In order for a ritual defamation to be effective, the victim must be dehumanized to the extent that he becomes identical with the offending attitude, opinion or belief, and in a matter... where it appears at its most extreme. Also to be successful, a ritual defamation must bring pressure and humiliation on the victim from every quarter, including family and friends. If the victim has school children, they may be taunted and ridiculed as a consequence of adverse publicity. Any explanation the victim may offer, including the claim of being misunderstood, is considered irrelevant. To claim truth as a defense for a politically incorrect value, opinion or belief is interpreted as defiance and only compounds the problem...

We must be ready to employ trickery, deceit, law-breaking, withholding and concealing truth... We can and must write in a language that inspires hate, revulsion and scorn toward those who disagree with us. (Emphasis mine.)

Members and front organizations must continually embarrass, discredit and degrade our critics. When obstructionists become too irritating, label them as fascist or Nazi or anti-Semitic... constantly associate those who oppose us with those names that already have a bad smell. The association will, after enough repetition, become 'fact' in the public mind. (Emphasis mine.)

By Tolerance, They Mean You Must Be Silenced

Not 'equal' but more representation of the Left would be equalization of the prevailing inequality... Given this situation, I suggested in 'Repressive Tolerance' the practice of discriminating tolerance in an inverse direction, as a means of shifting the balance between Right and Left by restraining the liberty of the Right, thus counteracting the pervasive inequality of freedom (unequal opportunity of access to the means of democratic persuasion) and strengthening the oppressed against the oppressors.

[It] would include the withdrawal of toleration of speech and assembly from groups and movements which promote aggressive policies, armament, chauvinism, discrimination on the grounds of race and religion, or which oppose the extension of public services, social security, medical care, etc.

The Left Explicitly Uses These Tactics On Purpose

The Media Amplifies These Techniques

She told us on this program yesterday that reporters from the Huffing and Puffington Post and other Drive-By outlets were hounding her throughout the summer for data, for information, tell-all on Kavanaugh.



From the summer!



From THE SUMMER!



The media has been chasing down, tracking down anybody and everybody that might have gone to school with Kavanaugh! They're calling them up and they're interviewing them, in some cases browbeating them, and this caller yesterday said (summarized), 'They're clearly looking for certain angles, and I didn't provide it to them, and they got irritated and pending ending the conversation.'

Bork Was Only One Casualty in This Long War