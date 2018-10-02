© Sarah Lawrynuik



City of Calgary crews worked all night and into the morning to clear roads of heavy snowfall, but it will still be several more hours until significant progress will be made on Priority 1 routes, according to the city's director of roads."All crews and hired equipment available have been working overnight and will continue until all routes and pedestrian facilities are complete," reads an update provided to city council.The city said the amount, accumulation rate and heavy moisture content of the snow means crews likely won't be done with the major roads until late afternoon or early evening.The city opened its emergency operations centre Tuesday morning. It is calling in extra contractors to help deal with the snow.A snow route parking ban has been issued, coming into effect Wednesday at 10 a.m. MTThe city will provide an update at 12:30 p.m MT today."But the all-time extreme record for one day in October is about 30 centimetres in 1914, so you guys are on your way to breaking that," she said.The snowfall came fast and heavy, which made roads and highways slick for morning commuters.There were 103 collisions reported in the city between midnight and 9:30 a.m., eight of which involved minor injuries, according to Calgary police. In updated numbers tweeted by Calgary police shortly before noon, 168 collisions were reported between 9 and 11:30 a.m., 14 were injuries collisions.Calgary Transit reported Tuesday morning buses that travel on hills were having trouble navigating the slippery roads, so commuters with stops in the middle of hills were asked to wait at either the top or bottom.Buses on Routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 53, 72, 73, 93, 94, 305 and 777 are on snow detour, and both the Red and Blue lines of the LRT were running several minutes behind schedule.According to Climenhaga, the cold and snowy weather system is the result of a steady flow of moisture coming over the Rocky Mountains from a low over the Pacific Ocean."What that's doing is it's colliding with an extremely cold air mass ... that has been set up over the Prairies for weeks, really ... but you're seeing a steady, steady line of moisture hitting that cold, cold air.""Snow is forecast to taper off from north to south. Snow will end this evening in Jasper and by Wednesday morning in Pincher Creek," Environment Canada said.Snowfall warnings are currently in effect for:Airdrie - Cochrane - Olds - Sundre.Banff National Park.Cardston - Fort Macleod - Magrath.Brooks - Strathmore - Vulcan.City of Calgary.Crowsnest Pass - Pincher Creek - Waterton Lakes National Park.Jasper National Park.Kananaskis - Canmore.Lethbridge - Taber - Milk River.Nordegg - Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734.Okotoks - High River - Claresholm.