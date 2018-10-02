Calgary was hit by an early fall snowstorm
© Sarah Lawrynuik
Calgary was hit by an early fall snowstorm Monday night.
City of Calgary crews worked all night and into the morning to clear roads of heavy snowfall, but it will still be several more hours until significant progress will be made on Priority 1 routes, according to the city's director of roads.

"All crews and hired equipment available have been working overnight and will continue until all routes and pedestrian facilities are complete," reads an update provided to city council.

The city said the amount, accumulation rate and heavy moisture content of the snow means crews likely won't be done with the major roads until late afternoon or early evening.






The city opened its emergency operations centre Tuesday morning. It is calling in extra contractors to help deal with the snow.

Calgary Transit buses were no match for Tuesday morning's snow-covered roads.
© Daniel Avellaneda
Calgary Transit buses were no match for Tuesday morning's snow-covered roads.
Snow route parking ban issued

A snow route parking ban has been issued, coming into effect Wednesday at 10 a.m. MT

The city will provide an update at 12:30 p.m MT today.

A record-breaking 15 to 25 centimetres fell in Calgary overnight, CBC meteorologist Christy Climenhaga told the Calgary Eyeopener Tuesday morning. The previous record for Oct. 2 was set in 1954 with only about five centimetres.

"But the all-time extreme record for one day in October is about 30 centimetres in 1914, so you guys are on your way to breaking that," she said.

The snowfall came fast and heavy, which made roads and highways slick for morning commuters.

Not everyone was bothered by the snow.
© Calgary Zoo
Not everyone was bothered by the snow. The pandas at the Calgary Zoo seemed to enjoy it, but of course they didn't have to commute today.
There were 103 collisions reported in the city between midnight and 9:30 a.m., eight of which involved minor injuries, according to Calgary police. In updated numbers tweeted by Calgary police shortly before noon, 168 collisions were reported between 9 and 11:30 a.m., 14 were injuries collisions.

Calgary Transit reported Tuesday morning buses that travel on hills were having trouble navigating the slippery roads, so commuters with stops in the middle of hills were asked to wait at either the top or bottom.

Buses on Routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 53, 72, 73, 93, 94, 305 and 777 are on snow detour, and both the Red and Blue lines of the LRT were running several minutes behind schedule.

According to Climenhaga, the cold and snowy weather system is the result of a steady flow of moisture coming over the Rocky Mountains from a low over the Pacific Ocean.


"What that's doing is it's colliding with an extremely cold air mass ... that has been set up over the Prairies for weeks, really ... but you're seeing a steady, steady line of moisture hitting that cold, cold air."

And the weather is showing no signs of letting up early, as Environment Canada has much of southwestern Alberta under more snowfall warnings.

Two buses blocked the eastbound lanes of Memorial shortly before 7 a.m.
© Tiphanie Roquette/Radio-Canada
Two buses blocked the eastbound lanes of Memorial shortly before 7 a.m.
According to the agency, general snowfall amounts of 15 to 30 centimetres are expected, but up to 45 centimetres could fall in the mountains.

A man clears snow from a section of sidewalk along 14th Street S.W. early Tuesday morning.
© John Gibson/CBC
A man clears snow from a section of sidewalk along 14th Street S.W. early Tuesday morning.
"Snow is forecast to taper off from north to south. Snow will end this evening in Jasper and by Wednesday morning in Pincher Creek," Environment Canada said.

Snowfall warnings are currently in effect for:

Airdrie - Cochrane - Olds - Sundre.
Banff National Park.
Cardston - Fort Macleod - Magrath.
Brooks - Strathmore - Vulcan.
City of Calgary.
Crowsnest Pass - Pincher Creek - Waterton Lakes National Park.
Jasper National Park.
Kananaskis - Canmore.
Lethbridge - Taber - Milk River.
Nordegg - Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734.
Okotoks - High River - Claresholm.