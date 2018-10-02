© CNN/Getty Images



What was the purpose of the May 9, 2017 firing of FBI Director James Comey: Cui Bono? Who was behind it?

It was explicitly intended to sustain the Russia-Gate legend as well as undermine the Trump presidency.

Rosenstein was the architect behind that process.

Who was behind him?

Deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein was slated to be fired by President Trump on Thursday September 27. That meeting has been postponed until next week to avoid an overlap with the Senate hearings on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. In the meantime, Rosenstein has agreed to meet privately with Republican lawmakers.The outcome of the Rosenstein affair is uncertain. It is intimately related to the history of Russia-Gate which was launched prior to the November 2016 elections.Already prior to his inauguration, the media had describedThe underlying political narrative focussed on "Impeachment".The objective from the very outset during the 2016 election campaign was to discredit Trump,former Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leo Panetta had already intimated thatThe Atlantic (October 8, 2016), described Trump is a "Modern Manchurian Candidate".This anti-Trump campaign continued unabated in the wake of the elections.pertaining to alleged Kremlin interference in the November 2016 elections. Rosenstein's first step consisted in the firing of FBI Director James Comey and appointing former FBI Director Robert Mueller as Special Council to lead the Russia Probe.That decision did not emanate from President Trump.Rod Rosenstein prepared a three page memorandum, which criticized James Comey for his handling of the Clinton email investigation and the release of his October 28, 2016 Second Letter to Congress 11 days before Election Day.It certainly did not go against the interests of Donald Trump.While Trump reluctantly endorsed the firing of Comey, based on Rosenstein's recommendation, that decision was largely detrimental to Trump. It provided a greenlight to Rosenstein to appoint Mueller and initiate the Russia probe.precisely with a view to removing potential obstacles in the conduct of the alleged "Trump-Moscow collusion" investigation.In this regard, Comey was slated to be removed. He was viewed as unpredictable and uncooperative. Moreover, the decision was also intended to weaken the presidency of Donald Trump.to serve as special counsel for the United States Department of Justice to investigate the alleged interference of the Kremlin in the November 2016 presidential elections.The Mueller investigation under the auspices of the Department of Justice had a mandate to "exploring any coordination between Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and the Russian government as part of the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections".At this juncture, the firing of Rosenstein is in limbo.What this means is that if Rosenstein is fired by Trump,Will that take place?The Democrats have called upon Republicans in the US Congress "to pass legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference".The stakes are high.of alleged Kremlin interference not only in the US, but also among America's closest allies including Britain, France and Canada (where the issue of Russian meddling has been raised).