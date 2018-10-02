© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

The right foreign policy

Russia's attitude to US deteriorating during Trump's presidency

Recent Russian research yielded similar result

A recent worldwide opinion poll conducted by Pew Research Center shows that Vladimir Putin enjoys more trust than Donald Trump, and analysts blame this fact on America's selfish and reckless foreign policy.According to recent research conducted by Washington-based think tank Pew Research Center, people now trust Vladimir Putin more than Donald Trump. Over 26,000 people were surveyed for the study in 25 countries throughout the world.Some 30 percent of people trusted the Russian president and described his foreign policy as correct. This compared to 27 percent who said the same about the current leader of the United States.Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping enjoys an even higher trust rating of 34 percent, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel topped the poll with 52 percent.The same research also looked at the attitudes of average Russians to Donald Trump and US policies. It found that the share of Russians who think that the US president takes their country's interests into consideration remained the same since 2013 - about 25 percent.Russians also showed the weakest support to the idea of the US being the leading nation in the world, along with Argentina, Italy and Tunisia.In January this year, Russia's domestic think tank Levada released the results of a poll showing that 66 percent of the Russian public think that their country has enemies in the international arena. When respondents were asked to name these enemies, most people - 68 percent - mentioned the United States, with Ukraine taking the second place with 29 percent. The European Union was third with 14 percent.