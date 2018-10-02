Ash spewing from the Popocatepetl volcano has reached the southern neighborhoods of Mexico's capital.The National Center for Disaster Prevention warned Mexicans on Saturday to stay away from the volcanoGeophysicists have noticed an increase in activity at the volcano that sits 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of the capital since a 7.1-magnitude earthquake rocked central Mexico in September 2017. The volcano known as "Don Goyo" has been active since 1994.Source: AP