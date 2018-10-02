Panic has gripped residents of Kuniyi community in Shagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State, as lightning struck 11 people, killing two teenagers on Sunday.The victims, a boy and girl, were said to have been struck dead while playing football. The deceased are identified as Emmanuel (male) and Ogechi (female). Bodies of the victims were not removed until yesterday morning. An early morning rain was said to have fallen on the bodies.According to witnesses, the incident occurred about 2p.m. on Sunday at Kuniyi Primary School Football Pitch.It was learnt that immediately the lightning struck, its bolt got 11 people, but nine were later revived by residents, while the two teenagers died.A resident of the community, Pastor Idowu Johnson, described the incident as unfortunate.He said: "If not for the quick intervention of the community, the 11 victims would have died. It's only God that knows why the incident occurred. Unfortunately, Sango worshippers, who are supposed to assist families of the deceased by releasing the corpses, rather collected N16,000 from each family."A man, who identified himself only as pastor, told our correspondent that the incident occurred where people were watching a football match.He said: "The two teenagers were struck by lightning when it was raining. There was a lightning, followed by a thunder clap. Later, I heard some people shouting. I went there to see what happened, and I saw the two people on the ground. They were lying there; there were about other nine wounded people, who were rushed to the hospital. The traditionalists that came around confirmed the two dead.