Society's Child
Media exaggerations: No criminal cases launched because of internet 'likes' - Russian prosecutors
RT
Mon, 01 Oct 2018 15:37 UTC
The official, Aleksandr Kurennoy, blamed the media for creating a problem that did not exist. He said that journalists were simply using the formula of "probes launched into likes and reposts" when describing the recent anti-extremism campaign, while the reality was very different from the painted picture.
The spokesman urged reporters and the general public to distinguish between "likes" and "reposts" because only the latter could be seen as actual spreading of extremist information, the action that is forbidden and duly prosecuted by the law.
At the same time, the official acknowledged that the overwhelming majority of criminal cases into instigating of hatred and strife had been launched into facts of distribution various banned information on the internet. In 2017, the share of "internet" cases was about 75 percent and in the first half of 2018 prosecutors launched 571 probes into internet reposts, out of a total of 762 anti-extremist criminal cases.
One example is the trial of a 23-year-old woman, Maria Motuznaya, who posted a picture of a Russian Orthodox priest with a caption "When you were a kid, were you also dreamed of becoming a businessman?" and a picture of smoking Jesus Christ who was exhaling tobacco smoke through a hole in the palm of his hand.
Kurennoy also said that he and his colleagues hoped that the number of extremist cases into internet reposts would go down after the recent recommendation of the Russian Supreme Court. In this recommendation, issued in mid-September, the body told the judges who look into cases concerning internet reposts of extremist information to greater attention to detail and context of every particular situation. The Supreme Court also emphasized that it was the prosecutors' work to prove the criminal intent of suspected extremists and without such proof no conviction was possible.
Media exaggerations: No criminal cases launched because of internet 'likes' - Russian prosecutors
The fact is, that to do anything in the world worth doing, we must not stand back shivering and thinking of the cold and danger, but jump in and scramble through as well as we can.
For many years men have been programmed to believe that they own the world. The programming is so intense, so pervasive, so constant that men...
While i agree with this article in general, the author misses an important point. Russia, Iran, and perhaps even Syria?.., will give Erdogan room...
There is NO CREDIBLE ACCUSATIONS from Ford! A credible accusation would have some kind of corroborating evidence. There is absolutely none! She...
Well, the usual blackmail, scandals, or whatever, will be rolled out to give Denny Tamaki some problems. That is the American way. Democracy in...
Tote up the names of every one of these toadies. Let there be vengence to come.