Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft.
The Russian company Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies is poised to re-equip the Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft fleet with the latest electronic warfare systems after the tragedy in Syria, director general Vladimir Mikheev said.

"The Il-20 is a very old aircraft and equipped with standard on-board equipment to protect it against portable air defense systems. If the Russian Ministry of Defense decides this, we will retrofit it with modern electronic warfare systems," emphasized Mikheev.

The company will develop for the aircraft an electronic defense and electronic suppression system that will make the reconnaissance aircraft invisible to anti-aircraft missiles.

As an example of this equipment, Mikheev mentioned devices that use aerosol curtains, which makes the aircraft invisible to anti-aircraft missiles in all ranges - optics, laser, radar and infrared.

On September 17, the Russians, following western military and media misinformation, claim that a S-200 missile from the Syrian air defense system shot down an Il-20 Russian aircraft that was returning to Hmeymim base, according to the official story. At the same time four Israeli F-16 fighters attacked Syrian facilities in Latakia. FRN and numerous other respected writers and analysts have come forward with the opinion that France is a better suspect than a 'friendly fire' scenario.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Israeli pilots used the Russian airplane as cover, leaving it subject to fire from the Syrian anti-aircraft system. The incident resulted in the deaths of 15 Russian military personnel. Russian Defense said the Israeli side had not warned it of the planned operation in Syria and that the responsibility for the downing of the plane is entirely from Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the country has already started supplying S-300 air defense systems to Syria after the Il-20 incident.

The diplomat spoke on the subject during a press conference after the 73rd UN General Assembly.

"Russia's anti-aircraft defense systems have already begun to be delivered to Syria," said the Russian diplomat.

On Monday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that within two weeks Moscow would deliver its S-300 systems to Syria, stressing that this would significantly increase the combat capabilities of the Arab country. The minister recalled that a few years ago Russia suspended shipments of S-300 to Damascus at the request of Israel. But now, due to the downing of the Russian Il-20, for which Moscow blames Tel Aviv, the situation has changed.