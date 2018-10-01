© Sergey Pivovarov / Reuters / File



"The Il-20 is a very old aircraft and equipped with standard on-board equipment to protect it against portable air defense systems. If the Russian Ministry of Defense decides this, we will retrofit it with modern electronic warfare systems," emphasized Mikheev.The company will develop for the aircraft an electronic defense and electronic suppression system that willAs an example of this equipment,, which makes the aircraft invisible to anti-aircraft missiles in all ranges - optics, laser, radar and infrared.On September 17, the Russians, following western military and media misinformation, claim that a S-200 missile from the Syrian air defense system shot down an Il-20 Russian aircraft that was returning to Hmeymim base, according to the official story. At the same time four Israeli F-16 fighters attacked Syrian facilities in Latakia. FRN and numerous other respected writers and analysts have come forward with the opinion that France is a better suspect than a 'friendly fire' scenario.. The incident resulted in the deaths of 15 Russian military personnel. Russian Defense said the Israeli side had not warned it of the planned operation in Syria and that the responsibility for the downing of the plane is entirely from Tel Aviv.The diplomat spoke on the subject during a press conference after the 73rd UN General Assembly."Russia's anti-aircraft defense systems have already begun to be delivered to Syria," said the Russian diplomat.On Monday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that within two weeks Moscow would deliver its S-300 systems to Syria, stressing that this would significantly increase the combat capabilities of the Arab country. The minister recalled that a few years ago Russia suspended shipments of S-300 to Damascus at the request of Israel.