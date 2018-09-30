© TIME



between Pyongyang and Washington, North Korean Foreign Minister told UNGA."The reason behind the current deadlock is that the US is relying on the coercive methods that prevent trust building," Ri Yong-ho said during his speech at the UN General Assembly, referring to the nuclear disarmament of the Korean peninsula.signed by its leader, Kim Jong-un, and the US President Donald Trump following their meeting in Singapore in June. Ri said that Pyongyang isImplementation of the Trump-Kim joint statement is a shared responsibility of both North Korea and the US, Ri Yong-ho, adding that it is also "in the best interests" of Washington. "If it becomes the victim of the US internal politics, the primary victim will be the US itself," the diplomat warned.the North Korean top diplomat said.while in fact competing with their rivals in the US political circles, he explained.The two nations should first "bring down the barrier of mistrust that existed for decades," the North Korean top diplomat said, adding thatRi said that his government sees no signs of cooperation from the US.he added.This week was marked by mixed signals Washington sent to Pyongyang. On Monday, Trump said that the relations between the two nations are "very good," adding that he might have a second meeting with Kim "quite soon." He also said that the US is in no rush when it comes to Pyongyang's nuclear disarmament.