If the GRU needed to kill Skripal, he would now be dead. This would have been done quietly and without scandal.

An Israeli expert on international terrorism, writer Alexander Brass, shared his view on the case of the Skripals poisoning in Salisbury. Brass draws parallels between the work of the special services of Israel and Russia - he believes that if to compare the British version with the practice of the special agents, then the absurdity becomes obvious.Alexander, so what, in your opinion, happened in Salisbury?There was a rough provocation by the British special services. In my opinion, this is obvious.Why do you think so?There's a lot of stupidity on stupidity. The story with Petrov and Boshirov does not hold up any professional peer review. According to the Brits, the Skripals were poisoned by GRU agents (this is what the department is called, although this is now the Main Directorate of the RF General Staff).I want to explain how the special services work. If you need someone to eliminate, then this is a very serious operation, which is being prepared for a long time. A very significant material and human resource is allocated. We are talking about dozens of employees. On the territory of this state, an "advanced command post" is being created.In the operation, a technical support group, a logistic group, a cover group, an external surveillance group and a group of performers are involved.The performers themselves appear at the very last moment. They do not go anywhere, lighting up on cameras, do not use public transport, but move on rented cars, which they do not rent themselves. And the more they will not stop in hotels, but will live on safe houses provided by the logistics group.If the GRU acted, both the killers and the other participants in the operation would come to the UK on the passports of other countries that have visa-free relations with it. Here, two alleged GRU officers go to the embassy, ​​leave their fingerprints there, get a visa, stop at the hotel, pass under all the cells.Maybe it is unprofessionalism associated with the degradation and decay, which after the collapse of the Soviet Union took place in all structures and institutions of society, including in the special services? Lost skills, methods, no one to teach young people. There is such an opinion.This is an opinion at the level of kitchen conversations. Where did the armed forces and the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation manage to raise such a "bardak" to such a level as they could organize the World Cup and the Olympics at such a high level? The GRU has always been and remains one of the most professional and most intelligent intelligence agencies in the world.If the GRU decided to eliminate Skripal, then I have a question: why was the "Novichok" used? This is not a remedy, it's a chemical weapon of mass destruction. It's like dropping an atomic bomb on a city to kill one criminal.Can you give examples?I can give many examples. In 1978, the well-known international terrorist Vadia Haddad, one of the founders of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), was killed. "Mossad" did not take responsibility for this, but sewed in a bag you can not hide. A potent biological poison was mixed with chocolate. Within three months he died of a painful and incomprehensible illness in the GDR clinic. His autopsy was conducted at the University of East Berlin. No trace of poison was found. The doctors assumed that he died of leukemia.How did you know that he was killed by Mossad?Information about this began to leak a few years ago. It came from Algeria. One of the former Mossad agents during another trial gave evidence that he witnessed how this happened, calling the specific names of the performers. This man also confirmed that he was a participant in this operation. This information was also confirmed by other, non-overlapping sources.Were there any cases when the Mossad operation ended unsuccessfully and the enemies of Israel were still alive?Take the last unsuccessful attempt of the Israelis to kill Khaled Mashaal, one of the leaders of the terrorist organization Hamas. He would have been killed if he had not been given an antidote at the last minute.Everything happened on September 25, 1997 on one of the streets of Amman - the capital of Jordan. Just some passer-by, who was next to Mashaal, "accidentally" stumbled and splashed the liquid from the can of Coke to his neck. The next day Mashal would have died of a heart attack, and no traces. But the performers were seized on the spot. After that, the King of Jordan Hussein demanded that Israel provide an antidote, and in return promised to release Israeli agents.That is, substances that leave no traces are not detected by expertise and imitate death from the disease, the secret services have long been known?That's it. Could the GRU not have been able to use some other poison, and not the "Novichok", which leaves traces everywhere? If such technologies were in the special services already in the 1950s, do not the GRU have them today?Let's talk about the cameras. The UK on this some kind of fad. In no country in the world there is such a number of surveillance cameras per capita.If I'm not mistaken, about one camera for 15 people. Literally every meter is looked through. MI5, the British counterintelligence service, is considered one of the best in the world. And if Britain took care of Skripal, he was very well guarded. At least his house was hung with all the cameras, which are only possible.But maybe these agents found the cameras and turned them off?If you say that the GRU has deteriorated so badly that it has lit up everywhere and left its mark, why did this degraded intelligence agency manage to turn off the surveillance cameras near the Skripal house at the right time? Where is the logic?When our agents killed the Chechen terrorist Zelimkhan Yandarbiyev in Qatar, they got caught and were captured by the local police. True, they carried out the task ...And how many Israeli agents were arrested? This does not mean degradation. I do not know what happened after the collapse of the USSR in the GRU, but I know what happened in the Foreign Intelligence Service, since I had been friends with one of the very high-ranking officers of this service for many years in retirement. We had very close, friendly relations with him for many years. Unfortunately, he died a few years ago.He retired, because he already had years of service and he did not agree with the mess that was going on in the country. But there was no mess in the secret services! Who wanted to - left. But was there a leak of information? Have they discovered an agent network? Agents of Soviet special services worked all over the world. Have any of them suffered? No one. The mess can be anywhere, but not in the special services.Let's admit. All this really looks strange - first let out Skripal, then kill him. Would not it be easier to just leave him in jail?Now about the personality of Sergei Skripal himself. The main version, which is voiced by the British side, is revenge.For example, as a lesson to other potential traitors, no?No. I once asked my acquaintances who worked in your special services (I have never had any contact with active staff, only with retirees): "Why did not Kalugin be killed?" And they answered me with a counter question: "Why haven't you eliminated the defector?" I said: he has already done harm. To eliminate him, it is necessary to develop a very serious operation, to send people, people should risk their lives. For the sake of what - for the sake of revenge? They say: "For the same reason, we do not touch Kalugin and do not touch anyone." Israelis are not even exterminated by former terrorists. At the moment when the terrorist stops terrorist activities, regardless of what he did before, he is left alone. The only ones who were persecuted to the end were Nazi criminals.There is an opinion that he was eliminated because he taught at the counterintelligence school and taught young employees how to deal with the GRU.And what, in MI5, except for Skripal, no one knows how to do it? I think they know it better than him.In such cases, there is a very simple practice. When Skripal was taken on treason, he probably was intelligibly explained: either you go to life imprisonment and you will be in solitary confinement somewhere beyond the Arctic Circle, or you will receive 12 years of strict regime in the European part of Russia. But for this, you must fully tell what you have handed over, and give evidence. To cooperate with the investigation.Similarly, when the former colonel of the Defense Intelligence of Israel's Defense Intelligence Department, I did not name him, went into business and got into debt.He went to Lebanon to buy heroin and conduct a drug deal, and was captured by Hezbollah. He told everything he knew, inflicting enormous damage to Israel's defense capability. Because he was an officer on this site, he worked for Lebanon.The Israelis exchanged him, they pulled him out. He was told: let's make a deal. You will not be prosecuted. But you must thoroughly, in every detail, tell what you told them. We need to know what they know. The same was with Skripal. And there was simply no need to eliminate him.So there was no motive for Russian special services?The question is also why the poison did not act instantly, and Skripal was still wandering about for a few hours.It's a different matter. The British are so disrespectful to Russia that even provocation can not be done at a decent level. It's even humiliating. Therefore, Russia does not comment on this in any way. And why is it necessary to comment on some kind of nonsense?It took half a year to Brits to find the "suspects." Although they left their full personal data and fingerprints in the embassy when they received visas. This is a separate nonsense. Then Russia said: please! Here they are, here's their interview.Who are they?Why does Britain need this?