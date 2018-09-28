© Reuters (file photo)



A F-35B has crashed in South Carolina, just five miles outside the Beaufort Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS), local authorities have confirmed.Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said that the crash occurred around 11:45 am local time, in the Grays Hill area. Emergency crews are responding to the incident.The pilot "safely ejected" and is being evaluated for injuries, the authorities said.The location of the crash was pinpointed to the northwestern tip of the island archipelago that hosts the Beaufort MCAS. Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island is on the southern end, about 15 miles away.The Beaufort MCAS is home to five squadrons of F/A-18 Hornets and one F-35B squadron. It was not initially known which type of plane was involved in the crash. The military later confirmed to ABC news that it was a F-35B, however.One aviation enthusiast tweeted a photo of what appears to be the crash site, with black smoke rising above the trees.The crash comes just a day after the same exact type of the fifth-generation jet flew the first combat mission. A Marine F-35B successfully completed a sortie in Afghanistan on Thursday, the Pentagon confirmed.Designed by Lockheed Martin, the F-35 was supposed to be a modular, multi-purpose stealth fighter, easily adaptable to the needs of the Air Force, Navy and the Marines.