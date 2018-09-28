SOTT Radio
is live in:
is live in:
ON AIR
Exercise Schmexercise: What the hell are we running from?
Society's Child
Danish police seal off island of Zealand during search for kidnapping suspects
RT
Fri, 28 Sep 2018 14:31 UTC
Police announced the operation on Friday, and said that the Oresund bridge, which links Denmark and Sweden, and the Great Belt Bridge, linking Zealand with the Danish mainland, had been closed. Ferries to and from Germany and Sweden were also halted.
Police say they are searching for a Swedish-registered Volvo V90, with three people inside involved in "serious crime." Swedish news site Aftonbladet reported that the suspects are wanted in connection with a kidnapping.
Eyewitnesses report armed police stopping and searching cars on motorways near the closed bridges, and long queues have developed. The Oresund bridge was reopened less than an hour after the initial police announcement, and other transport links were reopened by late afternoon. Tailbacks and delays remain.
Zealand is Denmark's largest and most populous island, and is home to more than 2.3 million people. Copenhagen is located on the eastern shore of the island.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
SOTT Radio is live in:
ON AIR
Exercise Schmexercise: What the hell are we running from?
Latest News
- Draining the swamp? Official hired to 'dig into Pentagon's budget' fired in under a year
- Danish police seal off island of Zealand during search for kidnapping suspects
- Iraqi social media star gunned down in Baghdad amid spate of female activist assassinations
- Sarcasm or revelation? Duterte seemingly admits to authorizing extrajudicial killings in war on drugs
- Moral free-for-all: Another reason why the #MeToo mob is out to get Kavanaugh
- Reports of meteor fireballs streaking across the skies in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ontario, Canada.
- How dare they! Russia depriving US of excuses to keep occupying southern Syrian desert
- Death blow to sanctuary policies? Southern California judge rules sanctuary law unconstitutional
- No charges for former deputy who trafficked date rape drug to his fellow officers
- Weird designer dogs are becoming a worldwide epidemic
- Flash floods in Vargas, Venezuela leave 2 dead
- City of Acapulco's entire police force disarmed after they're found to have direct ties to drug cartels
- Pompeo returns to fiery rhetoric against North Korea, says sanctions must 'continue vigorously'
- Indonesia earthquake, 7.5 - terrifying footage shows huge wave crash into island
- GOP senators' personal data flashed on Wikipedia, House inside job suspected
- Afghans protest 'achievements' of government after airstrikes kill 24 people in 5 days
- Japanese rovers send back 1st video ever taken on an asteroid
- Bellingcat claims Boshirov was really Anatoly Chepiga - but Chepiga's commander says otherwise
- Hurricane Florence's death toll includes millions of farm animals in North Carolina
- Yet another dead bottlenose whale found beached in Skagafjörður fjord, Iceland - 10th dead cetacean for the country this year
- Draining the swamp? Official hired to 'dig into Pentagon's budget' fired in under a year
- Sarcasm or revelation? Duterte seemingly admits to authorizing extrajudicial killings in war on drugs
- How dare they! Russia depriving US of excuses to keep occupying southern Syrian desert
- Pompeo returns to fiery rhetoric against North Korea, says sanctions must 'continue vigorously'
- GOP senators' personal data flashed on Wikipedia, House inside job suspected
- Afghans protest 'achievements' of government after airstrikes kill 24 people in 5 days
- Bellingcat claims Boshirov was really Anatoly Chepiga - but Chepiga's commander says otherwise
- EU donates $118mln to UN Palestinian aid agency after US cuts funding
- Turkish FM says Ankara will 'revive ancient Silk Road' by boosting trade with China
- Sergei Skripal wasn't just a British spy - did work for 4 Western intel agencies
- Australian Government Gives No Comment on Trump Campaign Spying Accusations
- US aircraft carriers in worst shape in decades
- Highlights from Thursday's Ford/Kavanaugh dual testimony
- Thank you, Mother Russia: For the first time in years another state is saying no to Israel
- Iran's PM blasts Netanyahu at UN: Israel is the only regime in Middle East with secret, nuclear weapons program
- UK authorities identify third suspect in Salisbury nerve attack
- Paul Craig Roberts: Is Russia being betrayed by its own civilian advisors?
- 'A tobacco-free world': Global pact against illicit tobacco trade takes effect soon
- Best of the Web: Trump says he learned about Idlib from supporter at recent rally - and takes credit for stopping offensive
- Show of solidarity: EU, Russia and China unite against US over Iran
- Danish police seal off island of Zealand during search for kidnapping suspects
- Iraqi social media star gunned down in Baghdad amid spate of female activist assassinations
- Moral free-for-all: Another reason why the #MeToo mob is out to get Kavanaugh
- Death blow to sanctuary policies? Southern California judge rules sanctuary law unconstitutional
- No charges for former deputy who trafficked date rape drug to his fellow officers
- Weird designer dogs are becoming a worldwide epidemic
- City of Acapulco's entire police force disarmed after they're found to have direct ties to drug cartels
- "You don't give me American coffee": EU's Mogherini's relief at being served "real coffee" during meeting with Lavrov
- Daily Beast frets Russia upping trolling game - No need to worry, America, you're still the best
- Russian cannibal serial killer couple wife faces 15 years for role in murder of final victim - confessed to killing and eating at least 30 victims
- Five reasons why the Rite Aid mass shooting quickly faded from the news
- Corporate media's battle for your mind
- 'Not kosher'? Germany's right-wing AfD raises concerns now that it has a Jewish group of members
- Indian police assault woman for 'dating a Muslim'
- SOTT Focus: A New Myth For a New Time: The Re-sovereigntisation of Nation And People
- October volatility: Why so many are talking about an impending market crash
- Research study finds teen dating violence has declined; boys more likely to be victimized than girls
- Suicide rates spike more than 30 percent in US since 1999
- Yemeni cabinet ends UN human rights mandate after report says Saudi's responsible for majority of civilian deaths
- Rocket hits Afghan govt compound as president holds meeting there
- Love birds? Mysterious Egyptian 'love spell' deciphered after 1,300 years
- New finds reveal Mayan elite lived in Teotihuacan, "City of the Gods" - 1000km from center of civilization
- London's storied 'Lucky Stone' - referenced by Shakespeare, Blake and others, set to return to rightful place
- Roman-era painted tomb unearthed in Jordan
- New book gathers high-level testimony that CIA/NSA actively prevented sharing of intel that would stop 9/11
- Dalai Lama's recent remarks on migrants follow a CIA, Nazi and slavery-linked history
- The Skripal Saga's prequel: Britain investigates 'the Great Forgery' of 1924
- Unique medieval Venetian coin found in abandoned Swedish port intrigues scientists
- Fossil found in Russia closes case on mystery of "world's oldest creature"
- A long time ago, America needed Syria
- Flashback: Partners in crime: The CIA and American Psychological Association
- Scientists believe they've solved mystery of Caravaggio's death
- Flashback: Wall Street's 'James Bond of money' and the killer bag lady
- Archaeologists discover evidence of ancient Italian hemp fiber production in skeletal teeth
- Flashback: Taking down their own asset: CIA-drug money laundering and the assassination of Nicholas Deak
- Steppe sons: The Aryans did not come from India, they conquered it
- Sandstone sphinx dating from last dynasty of ancient Egypt uncovered in Aswan
- So what if Braveheart isn't historically accurate - its an inspirational story of rebellion and courage against foreign occupation
- Legends of a medieval female pope may be true
- Computer science professor says old websites vanish every day: 'We lose far more than we save'
- Japanese rovers send back 1st video ever taken on an asteroid
- Particles coming from the ground in Antarctica have physicists puzzled
- Analysis of Neanderthal hands show preference for precision not power
- WWII allied bombings damaged Earth's atmosphere and sent shock waves to edge of space
- Industrial fruit peel waste used to create new adsorbent material for water filtration
- Father of the 2°C climate target admits number is fabricated as a 'political goal'
- Circadian clock genes associated with alcohol dependence in men
- Researchers develop cheap, easy to produce nano-filter to scrub toxic metals from polluted water
- Astronomers may have spotted the birth of a neutron star in heart of supernova
- Research on plant intelligence may forever change how you think about plants
- Has nature finally won the debate with nurture?
- The world's first practical quantum computer could be just five years away
- Russian Navy test-fires supersonic Onyx missile for the first time in Arctic drills (VIDEO)
- Supernova that went unnoticed 14 years ago discovered
- Gut branches of the Vagus Nerve are essential components of the brain's reward and motivation system
- "Exposome": Scientists measure invisible clouds of matter that orbit every human being
- Genetic havoc: New Gene-Editing Report highlights risks to human health and our environment
- Test run: Space junk net successfully completes capture test
- Here's what you need to know about the Russia's S-300 missile system
- Prototype invention promises new audio clues for the diagnosis of IBS
- Flash floods in Vargas, Venezuela leave 2 dead
- Indonesia earthquake, 7.5 - terrifying footage shows huge wave crash into island
- Hurricane Florence's death toll includes millions of farm animals in North Carolina
- Yet another dead bottlenose whale found beached in Skagafjörður fjord, Iceland - 10th dead cetacean for the country this year
- Dead whale on Haxstead's Beach near Mystery Bay, Australia
- Indonesia earthquake: Powerful shallow 7.5-magnitude quake strikes east of Borneo - one of 6.1 hit 3 hours earlier
- Endangered whale not seen in years spotted off Canada west coast
- Floods in Kerala, India take toll on migration of butterflies?
- Butterfly numbers in the UK are down despite the summer heatwave
- There were 1 billion Monarch butterflies - Now there are 93 million
- Avalanche sweeps away climbers on Mount Athabasca in Alberta as early snow depth hits one metre in some high alpine areas
- Early snowfall for Mount Fuji in Japan
- Drone video of Conway's flooded Sherwood neighborhood during flood's full crest in South Carolina
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Snow records in France fall from data tampering
- Liua is South Pacific's first cyclone in September for 70 years
- '22 degree sun halo' seen in the skies of central India
- Sun halos seen over Oregon's northern coast
- Hundreds of sandpipers in 'collective suicide' at Ecuadorian high-altitude lakes
- Coldest September 23rd ever measured in the Netherlands
- Flash flooding in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York turns roads into rivers
- Reports of meteor fireballs streaking across the skies in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ontario, Canada.
- Meteor fireball streaks over Alabama
- 'The Russians are coming': Meteor fireball filmed flying through the skies of Durham, England
- Military jets blamed for loud boom heard in eastern Ohio
- Fireball spotted over Nova Scotia
- Two meteor fireballs spotted over downtown Madison, Wisconsin
- Bright green comet will grace the skies in September
- Mystery boom creates scare in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
- Reports of a huge meteor fireball spotted over Deeside, Wales
- Colorful 'fireball' in night sky seen by people in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, elsewhere on East Coast
- Loud boom heard, felt across Twin Lakes Area of Arkansas
- 'Sonic boom', falling meteor startles Canterbury, New Zealand residents
- Meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Perth, Western Australia
- Meteor fireball seen over St. Louis, Missouri area Monday night
- Arizona man finds meteorite in front yard after monsoon storm
- Loud explosion, bright fireball in sky mystifies Sabah, Malaysia residents
- Unexplained boom rocks courthouse, homes in Gatesville, Texas
- Very bright meteor fireball with sonic boom lights up Alabama sky
- Loud boom reported by hundreds in Canberra, Australia remains a mystery
- Two mystery bangs heard across Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- Salt scare: How the myth of salt over-consumption is ruining health
- A 'perfect storm' now surrounds one of the worst Ebola outbreaks in history in the Democratic Republic of Congo
- Surprise, surprise: Eating junk food raises risk of depression, says multi-country study
- The House of Cards is Falling: The shake up at Cochrane
- Strange Bedfellows: GMO & Vaccine Partnerships
- Aboriginal Foodies: The chef transforming society through gastronomy using 60,000-year-old recipes
- The link between diabetes meds and flesh-eating genital infections
- Increasing muscle strength can improve brain function
- Chaga mushroom tea: The many benefits of this health-boosting beverage
- CDC say Alzheimer's disease and dementia cases to double by 2060
- Apple Cider Vinegar: Nectar of the gods?
- Regular sauna use lowers risk of disease
- Brainwashed by the mainstream media: Americans aren't ready to demand affordable healthcare - RT's Keiser Report
- Increasing your life expectancy: Modern medicine's impact on the extension of life
- Antibiotic-Resistant superbugs are getting deadlier - viruses may be a solution
- Do psychotropic drugs enhance, or diminish, human agency?
- Resistance to change: After 80 years cosmetic chemicals are still unregulated
- WHO study finds global lack of physical activity rising especially in wealthier countries
- The Impossible Burger: Vegan GMO burger that 'bleeds' hits hundreds of fast food locations including 'Organic' ones
- The problem with excessive earwax
- Chess grandmasters enjoy same longevity advantage as elite athletes
- The Child is the Father to the Man: 9 Foundational habits young men should start now to raise themselves right
- Expectations: Exploring the invisible forces that shape human behavior
- Getting to know how others see you can help you see yourself
- The liking gap: Do people enjoy your company more than you think?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Where is Your Awareness?
- The new science of inner speech
- Stick Figures: Drawing is a good way to learn
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: From Sinners to Saints: Exploring the Psychology of Good and Evil
- Taking time to pause
- Tips for raising mentally strong children
- The psychology of denial and how to make it through a disaster
- Lao Tzu's four cardinal virtues on how to live a more meaningful life
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Journey Into Darkness: Inside the Criminal Mind
- It's all about the screens: Why it matters that teens are reading less
- New study suggests women's brains are better suited for deep space travel
- Why You Will Marry the Wrong Person (and why it doesn't matter)
- Best of the Web: Why boys need their fathers (or at least fatherly role-models): Masculinity becomes toxic only when it's without MEANING
- Living with aphantasia: 'I can't picture things in my mind'
- The wide-ranging, negative consequences of skim reading: We're losing our ability for complex thought and emotion
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From a Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Plymouth, UK paranormal investigators receive major spike in calls over June, July
- Reflection in the window or 'Gollum' in Canadian woods?
- 'Gargoyle' seen in eastern Massachusetts
- Strange, smelly foam bubbles up from ground in Detroit
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Rescue operations called off for Beluga whale spotted in the river Thames was confirmed to be skinny-dipping Boris Johnson
- Trump brags that he got much bigger laughs at U.N. than Obama
- Daredevil raccoon climbs high-rise in Ocean City, NJ, drops from about 8 stories
- 'Sesame Street' producers deny accusations that Bert and Ernie are in fact Russian spies
- Theresa May admits she gets 'irritated' by human beings and their irrational impulses
- Mayor Goodboy: Meet the golden retriever serving as California town's mayor
- Still thinking about moving to Canada? Justin Trudeau's top 5 cringe-worthy moments
- NRATV 'rails' against changes to Thomas the Tank Engine to increase diversity
- OPINION: I am part of the Resistance inside the Galactic Empire
- 'Vegetarian' dog embarrasses owner after it picks meat on live TV
- Saudi Arabian government are 'totally awesome, lovely people'
- 'Dancing diplomacy': Politicians cut loose and (tried to) sway to the rhythm
- Study finds happiest couples are ones who occasionally glance up from electronic devices to acknowledge each other's presence
- The 'Bad Lip Reading' video of Sarah Sanders' press briefing is absolutely hilarious
- Mark Steel: Radical Pope is practically the same as Che Guevara
- Scarlett Johansson has been cast as first black James Bond
- An ideal world - Vatican raid sees Pope and thousands more arrested
- Unknown unique apple found growing in north London community orchard - farm launches naming contest
- Satire warning! BBC Crimewatch director gives up after failing to create coherent narrative out of govt's Salisbury novichok fable
- UK government to end homelessness by redefining cardboard box as 'a home'
Quote of the Day
All governments suffer a recurring problem: Power attracts pathological personalities. It is not that power corrupts but that it is magnetic to the corruptible.
- Missionaria Protectiva, Frank Herbert's "Heretics of Dune"
Recent Comments
<Sarcasm> Hey Griffin: " don't judge a book by its cover... " </Sarcasm> <Reality> Is a metaphorical phrase which means " you...
humans creating designer dogs.. incomprehensible entities creating the 'master race'.....
Again Medvedev ATLANTICIST (Fifth Column) traces all over the place... "...In late 2004, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested Skripal...
It takes a human to create one. O-o
Absolutely stunningly american absurdity How is it even possible O-o ... well... except to wake up... humans