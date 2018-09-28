The Oresund bridge Denmark Sweden
Denmark's eastern island of Zealand, location of the country's capital, Copenhagen, was sealed off by a "major police operation," as a manhunt gets underway for three people involved in "serious crime."

Police announced the operation on Friday, and said that the Oresund bridge, which links Denmark and Sweden, and the Great Belt Bridge, linking Zealand with the Danish mainland, had been closed. Ferries to and from Germany and Sweden were also halted.

Police say they are searching for a Swedish-registered Volvo V90, with three people inside involved in "serious crime." Swedish news site Aftonbladet reported that the suspects are wanted in connection with a kidnapping.


Eyewitnesses report armed police stopping and searching cars on motorways near the closed bridges, and long queues have developed. The Oresund bridge was reopened less than an hour after the initial police announcement, and other transport links were reopened by late afternoon. Tailbacks and delays remain.

Zealand is Denmark's largest and most populous island, and is home to more than 2.3 million people. Copenhagen is located on the eastern shore of the island.