© Zahid Hussein / Reuters

The minister, who was meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, stressed that "Turkey attaches great importance to relations with China." Wang Yi, in turn, said Beijing is ready to promote mutually-beneficial cooperation.On Thursday, deputy governor of Istanbul Ismail Gultekin said the two countries have developed commercial and cultural relations for many years through the historical Silk Road and established close ties.He also pointed to the progress made in bilateral economic cooperation under China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) during the past five years. That included, Gultekin explained.Ankara wants to join efforts with China in reviving the ancient Silk Road, Cavusoglu said earlier.Turkey is seen as a gateway to Europe for the Belt and Road Initiative, or the so-called modern Silk Road. Last year, the countries opened a railway line connecting Turkey and Azerbaijan. A crucial part of BRI, the new railroad has halved the time it takes to move goods from China to Turkey.It has a freight capacity of 6.5 million tons a year, which is expected to rise to 17 million by 2034. Chinese goods now can reach Turkey within 15 days, in contrast to 30 days it takes by sea.BRI aims to connect China to Europe, the Middle East and beyond.