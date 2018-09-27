© Reuters



He arrived late and left early, but otherwise Donald Trump was affable enough as moonlighting chair of the UN Security Council. The same cannot be said of the speeches delivered by the members - including Trump himself.The US, which currently holds the monthly rotating presidency at the UNSC, tried to pretend that this was a broader session about non-proliferation to avoid having to invite Tehran's representatives (Trump gave the game away last week when he tweeted that he was "chairing a meeting on Iran").But as the day before in front of the General Assembly, the Islamic Republic was yet again the target Trump unloaded at, and the reason he lent his weight to the appearance instead of sending Nikki Haley or Mike Pompeo in his stead.Shut out of the room, Iran countered with a simultaneous media offensive."Stop bullying Iran," said president Hassan Rouhani during a parallel press conference. "The US decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal was not agreed upon by other parties. It is considered a mistake by other countries."Iran's confidence was justified, as other powers at the UNSC openly spoke of a workaround plan that will allow them to continue trading with the country regardless of previous and future Washington sanctions.Whether to downplay the relative significance of the Mueller investigation, or to further justify his sanctions war with China, Trump has previously accused Beijing of trying to meddle in the mid-terms in November, without offering specific evidence (though he claimed he had "plenty of evidence" of Wednesday). But the accusations had never been aired with such passion, or in front of such highly-placed diplomats.In the past several years most of the bitterest feuds in the chamber have broken out between London and Moscow, and Wednesday was no exception, with Theresa May spending half of her speech castigating Russia."Russia has repeatedly wielded its veto to prevent the Security Council from holding the Assad regime to account," she claimed, and later that Moscow "recklessly deployed a nerve agent on our streets," omitting the qualifiers that characterized earlier British statements on the March incident.What Bolivia lacks in international heft it makes up for in stridency, and Evo Morales delivered the most strongly-worded and passionately-expressed message of the day, in which he accused Washington of ignoring international institutions such as the ICC - a conscious Trump policy - promoting torture and "putting children in cages."Though judging by Trump's neutral response of "Thank you, Mr President," the US leader has either attained new heights of diplomatic resilience, or wasn't actually listening to any of this.