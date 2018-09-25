Currently, no one can say for certain that Brett Kavanaugh is guilty of sexually assaulting anyone. However, depending on which side of the two-party paradigm people subscribe to, he is either completely guilty or entirely innocent-facts of the matter and due process be damned.
To set the record straight, no one here is blaming the alleged victims in these cases and they deserve the right to voice any transgressions they feel necessary up to and including filing a report with police and or coming forward with accusations at any time. Many of these victims remain silent for months, years, and even decades because they feel ashamed, are scared of being ridiculed, or have been threatened. The amount of time that passes between when a victim speaks over an alleged crime is not relevant due to these extenuating circumstances.
That being said, in the United States of America, there is a thing called due process. Simply being accused of a crime does not imply guilt. Everyone, even the vilest of criminals is presumed innocent until proven guilty and deserves due process.
Due process, however, is quickly becoming a term no one should say when attempting to weaponize allegations against their political rivals.
As Reason Magazine points out,
Case in point: Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), a self-anointed #resistance spokesperson, sent a thunderous tweet to Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). Collins, who has not yet decided whether she will vote to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court despite the sexual assault accusation against him, had complained that her office was receiving threatening messages from furious constituents.To prove the political bias in "believing" alleged victims, we can look at Keith Ellison, a Democratic Congressman from Minnesota who is the Deputy Chair of the DNC. Ellison has been accused by two women of domestic violence.
"Boo hoo hoo," said Swalwell. "You're a senator who police will protect. A sexual assault victim can't sleep in her home tonight because of threats. Where are you sleeping? She's on her own while you and your @SenateGOP colleagues try to rush her through a hearing."
Swalwell was referring to Ford, the woman who has claimed that Kavanaugh dragged her into a room and attempted to rape her when they were both in high school. Swalwell's certainty about Ford's status as a sexual assault victim is shared by many on the progressive left. MoveOn.org, a progressive organization born in 1998 out of an effort to dissuade Congress from impeaching President Clinton over his sexual misconduct and instead "move on" to other matters, released one of its famous celebrity videos. Julianne Moore, Gabrielle Union, and America Ferrera make appearances, chanting, "We believe you." The video calls for a full, fair, and "trauma-informed" investigation.
Just like Kavanaugh, Ellison stands accused by two women. However, unlike Kavanaugh, Democrats aren't telling Ellison to step aside, or even talking about it at all. The silence in the media is also deafening and exposes the partisan nature of their coverage.
S.E. Cupp, host of the show Unfiltered, in speaking with the President of Women in Need, Christine Quinn, recently pointed out how the Democratic party has taken one step past simply ignoring the allegations. Now, they have moved on to smearing the victim.
"Not only aren't Democrats insisting that they be believed and he step aside, he easily won his democratic primary, but at least one of his accusers has said her own party, the democratic party, has smeared and isolated her," Cupp explained.
While a Supreme Court nominee and a Democratic Congressman certainly vary in degree of importance, rest assured, if Ellison's accusers were going after a republican, the exact same scenario would be playing out, but the roles would be reversed.
Case in point: in the Kavanaugh debacle, conservative columnist, Dennis Prager, who Reason points out, often accuses the left of subverting traditional Christian values and peddling moral relativism, wrote earlier this week that the charge against Kavanaugh should be ignored, "even if true."
According to Prager, who represents a large portion of the right, we should simply ignore the allegations even if they are true because it supports the party.
This is utter insanity and it highlights the power of the two-party paradigm to blind people to even the most horrific of crimes.
Another recent example is Cody Wilson, the man who became famous for publishing the blueprints for 3D-printed guns. Recently, Wilson has been accused of the sexual assault of a child. If Wilson is guilty of this crime, he deserves to be punished for it-it is that simple. But we don't know if he is yet, because he hasn't been given due process.
When sexual assault allegations are weaponized, however, due process is entirely unnecessary. Within minutes of the allegations, Wilson's guilt was assumed and anyone who supports gun rights lumped in as a potential child predator.
We've also seen this play out against apolitical players too. The case of Botham Jean shows how the state will attempt to smear the victim - even after their death - if it means protecting the image of one of their own.
As we've shown time and again, these creeps in Washington abuse people from both sides of the aisle at an equally disturbing rate and the "other side" only points it out if it benefits them politically. In fact, taxpayers are actually footing the bill. As TFTP reported last year, these abusers in DC are paying millions - in your tax dollars - to silence their victims, and no one cares.
Unfortunately, because half the country worships blue while the other half worships red, when partisan hacks weaponize allegations like the ones mentioned above, it creates an environment that almost guarantees justice - for either party - will not be served.