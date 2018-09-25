© Marco Bello / Reuters



The US Treasury has reported that it has issued fresh sanctions targeting the 'inner circle' of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro"President Maduro relies on his inner circle to maintain his grip on power, as his regime systematically plunders what remains of Venezuela's wealth. We are continuing to designate loyalists who enable Maduro to solidify his hold on the military and the government while the Venezuelan people suffer," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin., the statement said.The US has been at odds with Venezuela's socialist government for decades. While the country suffered from political instability and a decline in its economy over the past several years, Washington imposed several rounds of sanctions against it and serving officials. It also contacted a group of people, who plotted a coup against President Maduro, according to US media reports.Caracas blames its troubles on the US, saying that its sanctions and tradecraft as well as support of opposition forces in Venezuela are the primary cause of the suffering of Venezuelans.