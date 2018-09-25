© Atlantic Marine Conservation Society



A dead minke whale washed up on Indian Wells Beach in Amagansett Monday afternoon.The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society was called to the beach for the 12 to 14-foot whale at around 4:30 p.m.The A.M.C.S. is working with East Hampton Town Marine Patrol and the East Hampton Town Highway Department to figure out how to remove the whale from the beach."This is currently all of the information available," the organization said in a statement Monday evening. After the team arrives onsite and is able to conduct a necropsy, more information will be made available.A severely decomposed humpback whale washed up on Napeague in July. A cause of death was not immediately determined.