A dead minke whale washed up on Indian Wells Beach in Amagansett Monday afternoon.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society was called to the beach for the 12 to 14-foot whale at around 4:30 p.m.

The A.M.C.S. is working with East Hampton Town Marine Patrol and the East Hampton Town Highway Department to figure out how to remove the whale from the beach.

© Atlantic Marine Conservation Society
"This is currently all of the information available," the organization said in a statement Monday evening. After the team arrives onsite and is able to conduct a necropsy, more information will be made available.

A severely decomposed humpback whale washed up on Napeague in July. A cause of death was not immediately determined.