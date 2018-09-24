© REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke



LIMPING ON

Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted on Monday she had misjudged her response to allegations of far-right sympathies against Germany's spymaster, after resolving a row over his redeployment that threatened to pull her government apart.Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), their Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party and the third coalition partner - the center-left Social Democracts (SPD) - agreed last week to transfer Maassen to a senior role in the Interior Ministry."I focused too much on functionality and processes in the interior ministry and not enough on what moves people, rightly, when they hear of someone's promotion," Merkel told reporters, a year to the day after an inconclusive national election consigned the country to six months of political limbo."I regret very much that that was allowed to happen... It is important that we now solve the problems of the people."It also added to doubts over whether the ruling parties, weakened after all losing ground in last autumn's election, can hold together for a full four-year term.Support for all three parties has fallen since the election and there is little appetite among them for another ballot that polls suggest would strengthen the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.The coalition came close to collapsing in June over a dispute over immigration and border controls.The CSU has toughened its line on the issue before a regional election in Bavaria next month in which it faces a tough challenge from the anti-immigration AfD.EU Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger, a member of Merkel's CDU, complained in an interview on Sunday that a year in Europe had been wasted since Germany's last federal election. He said other EU countries expected the government of its largest economy to finally start tackling European issues.