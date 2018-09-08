© Hannibal Hanschke / Reuters



It was widely alleged that radicals were seen chasing down non-Germans during the unrest following massive far-right demonstrations in Chemnitz, where a 35-year-old native was fatally stabbed in a brawl involving migrants. However, Maassen, head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), has expressed his doubts."There is no evidence to suggest that the video of this alleged incident circulating online is authentic," he said, before adding that his agency - which in charge of ensuring homeland security - had "no reliable information that such pursuits had taken place."He suggested that there is good reason to believe "this is deliberate misinformation, possibly to distract the public from the murder in Chemnitz.""We have video footage showing that there was targeted harassment, that there was rioting, that there was hate on the streets, and that has no place under our rule of law," Merkel said last week.The intelligence chief's remark triggered criticism from some top MPs. Katrin Goering-Eckardt, head of the Greens' parliamentary faction, said Maassen "is not up to the job" given the fact that "he only commented on a video, but not on the acts of violence and the public displays of anti-constitutional symbols in Chemnitz."The Social Democrats, meanwhile, called for a special session of the German parliament's Interior Affairs Committee to assess the statements. Ralf Stegner, the head of the Social Democrats' regional branch in Schleswig-Holstein said that Maassen "went too far," calling such behavior "unacceptable."The head of the Union faction in the Bundestag, Volker Kauder, announced that the BfV chief would be questioned during an Interior Affairs Committee meeting next week, adding that any accusations against him before that would only "hurt our democracy."