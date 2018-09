Is Whelan implying that Christine Ford has mistaken Kavanaugh for someone else ? Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) recently suggested, to the dismay of some, that this might be the case when he said Ford might be "mixed up."



Whelan did link to a Yahoo story saying this may be a case of "mistaken identity."

Judge Brett Kavanaugh will be exonerated of wrongdoing and will be confirmed to his post on the US Supreme Court, according to Ed Whelan - a former clerk to USSC Justice Antonin Scalia and current president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC), a conservative think tank.Amid a series of cryptic and not-so-cryptic tweets in the last 48 hours, Whelan says: "By one week from today,. Specifically,. There will be no cloud over him."Wahlen then followed up with a series of tweets suggesting that the accusation may have even been made in good-faith."It's precisely b/c sexual assault is so terrible that it is deeply unjust when someone is mistakenly (even good-faith mistakenly) accused of having committed it," he said. "Everyone should rejoice when the mistake is found."As Law and Crime notes:Whelan also says that Senator Feinstein "will soon be apologizing to Judge Kavanaugh."