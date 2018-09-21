Amid a series of cryptic and not-so-cryptic tweets in the last 48 hours, Whelan says: "By one week from today, I expect that Judge Kavanaugh will have been clearly vindicated on this matter. Specifically, I expect that compelling evidence will show his categorical denial to be truthful. There will be no cloud over him."
Wahlen then followed up with a series of tweets suggesting that the accusation may have even been made in good-faith.
"It's precisely b/c sexual assault is so terrible that it is deeply unjust when someone is mistakenly (even good-faith mistakenly) accused of having committed it," he said. "Everyone should rejoice when the mistake is found."
As Law and Crime notes:
Is Whelan implying that Christine Ford has mistaken Kavanaugh for someone else ? Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) recently suggested, to the dismay of some, that this might be the case when he said Ford might be "mixed up."Whelan also says that Senator Feinstein "will soon be apologizing to Judge Kavanaugh."
Whelan did link to a Yahoo story saying this may be a case of "mistaken identity."