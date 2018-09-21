Metro DC DSA is a socialist group that works to advance progressive issues in the Metropolitan DC area. Subramanian's political activism may directly violate federal statutes as well as the "Yellow Book" rules which apply specifically to government auditors.
Subramanian says that Federal employees in executive branch agencies can deliberately work less efficiently in order to slow down the implementation of the President's agenda:
"If you're in [an] executive branch agency you can slow ball things to a degree, that it's like ineffective, and maybe you get in trouble, or maybe you get fired or resign or whatever, but you slowed [Trump's agenda] down for a certain period of time."
Secretive Socialist Activism in the Federal Government
In conversations with Subramanian this year, Project Veritas discovered that in addition to being a Federal employee he manages social media and communications for Metro DC DSA. Subramanian admits that he works on DSA projects while at his Federal job. He says, "Everything that I'm doing with DSA is stuff that I'm not supposed to be doing for work... it's explicitly prohibited. If they find out I could get in trouble, basically."
In June 2018, during Metro DC DSA's highly publicized confrontation of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Subramanian admitted he secretly spent the majority of his government workday "...doing social media" for Metro DC DSA:
"No one knows I spent six hours yesterday doing social media for DSA."
While some of his coworkers at GAO know that he's a member of Metro DC DSA, Subramanian claims his superiors are unaware, "Management does not know. You have to be strategic about things like this."
In one exchange, Subramanian describes his political philosophies and those of his comrades in Metro DC DSA:
"We have a bunch of just communists, like no prefix, and that's basically me. We [also] have some folks who are Trotskyists or Leninists."
One of these Metro DC DSA members, according to Subramanian, works for the Department of Defense and has a Top Secret clearance in order to work on "...war planning stuff," regarding Syria.
Covering Tracks
According to various federal statutes, some forms of political activism are prohibited for government employees. Subramanian appears to be aware of this when he explains that he tries to keep his political activity secret:
"Sometimes as a government employee, you have to keep it under wraps a little bit so you don't get into trouble and that's kind of what I try to do."
Subramanian believes that he might be reprimanded if his superiors at GAO discover what he does for DSA while at work. "That's when I might get fired. If there's like a camera above my cubicle looking down so they can see and zoom in and see what's on my phone."
Subramanian admits multiple times that he can get fired for engaging in DSA activity while at work for GAO.
"I would get fired if they knew that I was [engaging in DSA activity at work,] and I do. I do it on my phone."
Some government employees are required to submit financial disclosure forms prior to beginning their government jobs. Subramanian provided Project Veritas with excerpts of his financial disclosures. Project Veritas was unable to verify which specific disclosure form Subramanian provided.
Subramanian revealed that he was deliberately vague on his disclosure forms regarding his involvement with Metro DC DSA so that his employers might be less likely to understand what was disclosed. Project Veritas has published excerpts of Subramanian's disclosure forms.
"I have informed them, I filed all the paperwork I needed to file, I was purposely a little bit vague about what kind of organization [Metro DC DSA] is... I wasn't like [I said], it's a socialist organization and we want to destroy capitalists."
Insufficient Oversight
Subramanian misleadingly disclosed on the form that he only spends "0-10 [hours] / week" working or volunteering for Metro DC DSA, but describes his activism as "...kind of like a second job." He goes on to say that realistically he spends, "...probably like 20 hours, 10-20 hours... depending on the week," doing Metro DC DSA work.
In one exchange, Subramanian details the extent to which he can slack off from his GAO job due to insufficient oversight:
"There's no one looking over my shoulder. So like, a lot of times what I'll do, and this is kind of what I'm doing right now, is like I'll drink the night before, I tele-work and then I'm like, if I'm 15 minutes late to log on, no one checks."According to Subramanian, the GAO did not fully investigate what he does for Metro DC DSA. He also believes that what he does for Metro DC DSA "...would be fireable," because "...all political activity is automatically outlawed."
Subramanian repeats that his political activity could get him fired from his government job:
"... I break rules every day, at any point I can get fired for what I do with DSA."
Many more socialists...
Subramanian is not the only government employee who also engages in political activism for Metro DC DSA, revealing that, "...a fair number of DSA employees are federal DSA people are federal employees... you see people from various agencies, usually executive branch." Project Veritas has contacted and recorded conversations with several of these individuals.
Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe believes that this video series puts a face on the deep state:
"For years the public has been at most only nebulously aware of the permanent administrative state. Only recently have we begun calling it the 'deep state.' And with this series, we've begun exposing who these individuals undermining our government really are."
This is the third video in a series which has garnered responses from the Department of Justice and the Department of State.
In an interview with Laura Ingraham last night, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo responded to questions about the findings of the first report in this series which showed an official at the Department of State who said "Resist everything. Every level. F*** sh*t up."
POMPEO: "Rest assured we're aware of it and we're taking a looking at it..."The Reponses:
INGRAHAM: "If they're going to be working against the administration they should go probably find another job?"
POMPEO: "Absolutely. If this is a mission on which you can't sign up for it's time to go do something else with your time."
UPDATE: Sep 20, 2018, 10:06 AM | The US Government Accountability Office issued this statement on Twitter:
UPDATE: Sep 20, 2018, 12:18 PM | Project Veritas attorney Ben Barr filed a complaint with the U.S. Government Accountability Office.
UPDATE: Sep 20, 2018, 4:05 PM | Chuck Young, the Managing Director of Public Affairs for GAO issued this statement to an inquiry from Project Veritas regarding the employment status of Natarajan Subramanian:
"...we cannot comment on his personnel status due to privacy laws. But he has been removed from any ongoing GAO work and cut off from access to GAO equipment. We have a rigorous quality control process with many reviewers that prevents one person from biasing our final reports. But we will also examine his work product as part of our investigation."