© USGS



A thermal spring near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park has erupted for the fourth time in the last 60 years, a park official said Thursday., said park spokesman Neal Herbert. It has since continued to erupt at a near-constant height of about 2 feet, he said.Ear Spring, named for its resemblance to the shape of a human ear, is one of dozens of geysers, pools and hot springs in Yellowstone's Upper Geyser Basin - among the park's top attractions that feature the popular Old Faithful. It last erupted in 2004.The activity includes new erupting vents and surface fractures, and it has led park officials to close a boardwalk in the popular Upper Geyser Basin to prevent people from being injured by scalding water splashing on the popular boardwalk trail.Amid the increased activity, a park visitor was ticketed last Friday for his antics near Old Faithful. Ignoring rangers' warnings, the man - whom the park did not identify - lay down at the edge of the gurgling hole and at one point appeared to urinate into it. Rangers caught up with him after he eventually returned to the boardwalk.Yellowstone's thermal basins sometimes undergo significant changes in short amounts of time, but the new eruptions are not a sign of impending volcanic activity, Herbert said.The changes are continuing and could lead to new or different closures in the basin, he said."It's still in flux," Herbert said. "There is still water flowing in new places and some of the springs that had been dormant have been erupting nearly constantly."Ear Spring isn't the first dormant thermal spring to come to life this year.Steamboat's eruptions can reach heights of 300 to 400 feet, compared with Old Faithful's 130-foot average.A geyser differs from a hot spring in that it has an obstruction in its opening that hinders the boiling water from reaching the surface.AP