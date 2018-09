Google employees wanted to push users to pro-immigration groups in the days after the Trump administration launched its travel ban last year , according to a report posted Thursday night.In a series of emails cited by The Wall Street Journal Some in the chain of emails occasionally cautioned against getting involved in a divisive political fight, the newspaper reported.The company said none of the algorithm-tweaking suggestions proposed in the emails were ever implemented."These emails were just a brainstorm of ideas, none of which were ever implemented," a Google spokeswoman said in a statement.The Google emails were written on Sunday, Jan. 29 of last year, just two days after Trump signed the first version of his travel order , which severely restricted travel to the US from several predominantly Muslim countries.