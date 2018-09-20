A Department of Justice spokesperson said, "These allegations are deeply concerning. Department policy prohibits misuse of government resources to advance personal interests. We are looking into this immediately and have referred this matter to the Inspector General as well."
DOJ paralegal, Allison Hrabar, was asked by an undercover Project Veritas journalist whether or not her fellow DOJ employees were doing anything to "fight against Trump."
"Um, yeah, I mean a lot of us talk about it, so most of them are like vaguely politically involved, so they might support candidates and do fundraisers, and some of them canvas," she replied. "And there's a lot of talk about how we can like, resist from inside and there's a lot of, kind of like, push back."Hrabar is also a leader for the D.C. chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and back in June, she made headlines when she led an unhinged protest against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielson at a Mexican restaurant.
According to the Metro D.C. Democratic Socialists website, the group, believes in
"a radical restructuring of our economic and political systems to value people over profits. Rather than our current economy, which is controlled by the wealthy few for their own benefit, we envision an economy that is democratically controlled by all Americans."Hrabar is also caught on video discussing how her colleague at the Department of Agriculture purposefully slows down the implementation of new food stamp policies put in place by President Trump.
"We have a member who works for the people who distribute food stamps, and they can like take that away, and they're slowing what they do," she said. "I wait until, I have to submit a merger form on the 30th day, by the 30th. I'm supposed to do it at 5, sometimes I do it at like ten to 5."When asked to clarify her comments, Hrabar said,
"It just means that they can't start doing anything so it's very small, mine is just affecting a company's profit. But that means, what they're doing, means that people are going to be able to stay on food stamps for another month or two, which is like really important."Also featured in the video is former Chief of Staff for the Center of Medicaid and Human Services, Jessica Schubel, who is currently Senior Policy Analyst at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Project Veritas describes her as "a conduit for leakers inside her former government department who are actively trying to obstruct administration policies."
In the video, Schubel describes how she has a few friends still working within the government who give her "information." Including one particular friend who physically mailed her "confidential" government information:
JOURNALIST
So, your friend mailed you the policy that was about to come into effect... What policy was it?
JESSICA SCHUBEL
Um, it was the policy that allows states to require Medicare beneficiaries to work in order to get coverage.
JOURNALIST
Okay. And then she mailed it to you in like physical snail mail like the post office and then you like got it. That's like awesome.
JESSICA SCHUBEL
Yeah. It's kind of like the Nixon, "deep throat" type of thing.
JOURNALIST
Your friend mailed you information, even though she, technically, like, probably wasn't supposed to.
JESSICA SCHUBEL
She definitely wasn't supposed to.
"This may be the largest case of unaccountability in our government that has ever been exposed," said Project Veritas President James O'Keefe in a press release on Wednesday. "These videos are the Deep State incarnate, and this is just the tip of the iceberg."
Comment: The president has become a one-man stand against the corruption and manipulation by departments of government created to serve and assist the administration. Prejudice over honor. Subterfuge instead of duty. Government dishonoring and destroying itself. A revolution within. The video is a must see. See also: