Ecuador pledged to not kick Assange out, but threat of US prosecution remains serious, says lawyer
RT
Thu, 20 Sep 2018 14:31 UTC
In recent months, Ecuador has made it clear that the asylum granted to Assange would not be revoked, Jennifer Robinson, a long-time lawyer for the activist, said. But he remains cut off from all communication and kept in what is effectively solitary confinement with no access to outdoor areas.
His health is deteriorating, and the UK authorities have made sure that he won't get treatment without leaving the embassy, she said.
A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself.
Previews: Putin Kidnapped JonBenet for reprogramming! Princess Di Death Shocker: Putin Wanted Dodi Out Of The Way! Putin Tells Jen: Forget Brad,...
Wake up We The People!!!!! Man made Famines are in progress World Wide in Celebration of OUR Future and the historical Powers of Satanism and the...
Who needs food, when once you've got man made FAMINE on the Satanic Menu for the Masses!
Yes, the evil Elite Ruling Entities have weaponized Anything and Everything in order to Kill and or Control Anything and Everything. Human and...
Sometimes I find Paul Craig Roberts incredible naive, such as displayed in this sentence: Russia can wipe Israel and France off the face of the...
Comment: This is good news for Assange, but not the best.